THE BRADFORD EXCHANGE MINT HONORS THE 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY

The Bradford Exchange Mint, source for coins of enduring value worldwide, announces an extraordinary tribute to the "Greatest Generation" heroes as we mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

D-Day — 6 June 1944 — over 150,000 heroic Allied forces from Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and 10 other nations participated in the largest air, land and amphibious assault of the 20th century. Code-named "Operation Overload", the success of the monumental D-Day mission led to European victory in World War II. Now, as we approach the 80th anniversary of that unforgettable day of heroism, heartbreak, and timeless courage a limited edition Silver masterpiece has been created. An intricately sculpted and oversized Silver ingot, containing 2 troy ounces of 99.9% pure Silver, portrays three courageous Allied soldiers storming the beaches at Normandy on the front. In addition, a quote from the Supreme Allied Commander, General Dwight D. Eisenhower, states "The Free Men of the World are Marching to Victory" is engraved at the bottom.

GENUINE WORLD WAR II-ERA 90% SILVER COIN

The Bradford Exchange's Chief Numismatist, Walter J. Kole remarks: "What makes this tribute truly a remarkable piece of World War II history is the ingot is inset with a GENUINE and very fine condition 1944 Walking Liberty Half Dollar. This 80 year-old Silver U.S. coin may even have been carried by military troops serving overseas or at home." The reverse side of the ingot displays an engraved map of the Normandy, France coastline highlighting five beach landings, UTAH, OMAHA, GOLD, JUNO, and SWORD. This is a superb Silver salute to our Greatest Generation's courage and sacrifice to defend democracy the save free world. The work is strictly limited to just 300 editions worldwide with the first 160 editions serial-numbered for North America collectors. Additional international versions of this masterpiece will be made available for the Australian and the United Kingdom markets.

