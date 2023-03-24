The Brand Bringing World-Class Indian Cuisine into the Kitchen

Guru Foods Indian Sauces Is Enabling Consumers to Create Authentic Indian Masterpieces from the Comfort of the Homefront

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harry "Guru" Khanna got his start in the culinary world through his Indian restaurant, which he ran out of Toronto from 1986 to 1998. During that time, Khanna gained a reputation for his authentic, high-quality recipes. These combined traditional Indian cuisine with the quick delivery required in a restaurant environment.

Khanna developed multiple savory techniques to save time and effort without sacrificing quality — and over time, he attracted a large customer base that fell in love with the clever concoctions he created in his commercial kitchens. Customers would drive dozens of miles for a meal. Despite this loyalty, Khanna found that his clientele craved his foods more often than they could take the time to travel to consume them.

"My customers wanted something they could prepare in their own kitchens without making the drive," Khanna explains, "So I decided to sell my thriving restaurant and pursue the one thing they could easily take with them: sauce." Khanna visited Northern India, where we worked on refining his sauce skills. He sourced the finest spices and ensured that all of his ingredients weren't just tasty but also vegan and allergen-safe.

Eventually, Khanna also discovered the power of cryogenic spices. These are created using sub-zero grinders to avoid damaging each spice's flavor profile and nutritional value. The end result of Khanna's labors is a line of spices that is wholly unique, even in a market inundated with various takes on Indian sauces. "With Guru," Khanna declares, "the goal isn't to make just another sauce option. We've found ways to protect the native flavors and nutritional elements present in each ingredient in a safe, dietarily friendly formula that is not available anywhere else in the world. Our Sauces are unique and elegant, and they are enabling individuals to recreate authentic Indian cuisine right in the comfort of their own kitchens."

About Guru Foods Indian Sauces

Guru Foods Indian Sauces was launched in 2009 by Harry "Guru" Khanna. The Indian ex-restaurant owner created his own commercial sauce label to give a global audience access to his premium Indian sauces. These highly sought-after culinary condiments utilize cryogenic spices, avocado oil, and Himalayan salt and are vegan, low-fat, top allergen safe, and free of dairy, gluten, trans-fat, MSG, cholesterol, and additives. Learn more at gurusauces.com .

