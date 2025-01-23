The Brattle Group Promotes Five Experts to Principal

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group is thrilled to share five recent promotions to Principal: Dr. Chi Cheng, David Lorry, Dr. Margaret McKeehan, Dr. Pablo Robles, and Dr. Guillermo Sabbioni.

"Over the past several years, these distinguished individuals have excelled in their efforts to provide exceptional client services, innovative solutions, and unparalleled expertise on matters related to accounting, international arbitration, consumer protection, competition, tax litigation, and more," said Brattle President & Principal Torben Voetmann. "These experts illustrate the strong leadership trajectory we cultivate at the firm, and we look forward to their continued success in the years to come."

Our new Principals:

Chi Cheng | San Francisco

Dr. Cheng is an expert in accounting and financial analysis for complex business transactions. She combines her skills in financial, forensic, and cost accounting with corporate finance to lead financial analyses, conduct forensic investigations, and evaluate accounting issues for both US litigations and international arbitrations .

Cheng arbitrations David Lorry | Washington, DC

Mr. Lorry has a broad range of expertise in bankruptcy and restructuring disputes, mergers and acquisitions, commercial transactions, alternative investments, industry custom and practice, and transaction analysis. A former practicing attorney, investment banker, and private equity investor, he has more than 30 years of experience executing and monitoring direct investments, with a focus on distressed companies and other special situations.

Margaret McKeehan | Boston

With her practice focused on tax controversy litigation, Dr. McKeehan applies corporate finance principles and economic theory to address issues ranging from transfer pricing to economic substance. She has worked with both taxpayers and tax authorities and has served as a testifying expert in matters involving tax-related valuation.

McKeehan Pablo Robles | Chicago

Dr. Robles specializes in determining liability and damages using surveys, market data, and statistical techniques. With a primary focus on consumer protection, his work has spanned a wide range of matters – including antitrust, market manipulation, and product liability cases – and he has provided testimony in two consumer class actions and authored an expert report in a tariff classification case.

Robles Guillermo Sabbioni | Washington, DC

An expert in international arbitration and competition matters, Dr. Sabbioni has provided testimony and expert witness support before venues including the International Chamber of Commerce ( ICC ), the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ( ICSID ), and the Cámara de Comercio de Bogotá . His experience also includes merger analyses and market investigations in Latin America .

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

SOURCE The Brattle Group