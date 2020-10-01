The Brattle Group Welcomes Four Competition and Finance Experts

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group announces today that it has welcomed four lateral hires in three Brattle offices across North America. These experts bring specialized skills in several key practices, including Antitrust/Competiton; Market Manipulation; Bankruptcy & Restructuring; Tax Controversy & Transfer Pricing; Credit, Derivatives & Structured Products; and Securities Class Actions.

"Rosa, David, Albert, and Mame are terrific additions to our global litigation and finance offerings. While they each have unique focuses, they all bring a deep understanding of the complex business and regulatory landscape that our clients are navigating, as well as the critical economics, financial, and analytical skills needed to address related disputes," said Brattle President David Sunding. "We're pleased to continue building for the future of the firm by adding this outstanding talent, and look forward to many years of shared successes."

Dr. Rosa M. Abrantes-Metz has joined the Antitrust/Competition practice as a Principal in the New York office. Dr. Abrantes-Metz is an expert in economic matters related to collusion, market manipulation and fraud, and multisided platforms, as well as regulation, financial and commodities markets, and valuation. She pioneered the development and application of empirical screens to detect potential collusion, manipulation, and fraud, including in the uncovering of LIBOR rigging and other financial benchmarks. Dr. Abrantes-Metz has provided testimony on behalf of both governmental agencies and private institutions in many areas. She has also published extensively in peer-reviewed journals, trade publications, handbooks, and mainstream media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, and Bloomberg. Prior to joining Brattle, she was a Managing Director at an international economics consulting firm.

David Plastino has joined our Tax Controversy & Transfer Pricing, and Bankruptcy & Restructuring practices as a Principal in the Boston office. An expert in financial economics with over 20 years of experience in finance and consulting, Mr. Plastino leads engagements related to bankruptcy, tax controversy, complex litigation, and corporate mergers and acquisitions. He has extensive experience analyzing, valuing, and assessing the credit quality of companies, including firms charged with financial fraud and those which are undergoing (or have undergone) leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations. In addition, Mr. Plastino is a lecturer in finance at the Boston University Questrom School of Business, is a certified public accountant, and is Accredited in Business Valuation by the AICPA. Prior to joining Brattle, he was employed by a Big Four accounting firm where he was recently promoted to Partner.

Dr. Albert Metz has joined the Credit, Derivatives & Structured Products practice as a Senior Consultant in the New York office. A securities and finance expert, he has deep experience in credit analysis, financial modeling, and asset pricing. In the institutional and consumer credit space, he specializes in risk management, model design and estimation, and credit research. During his 15 years at Moody's Investment Service, Dr. Metz vetted credit models in many market segments, including the public sector and banking, and also developed patented models of corporate default and rating transition. His experience spans numerous industries, with a focus on transaction platforms, insurance, heathcare, telecom, real estate, and financial institutions. Prior to joining Brattle, he was a Managing Director at an international economics consulting firm.

Mame Maloney has joined the Antitrust/Competition and Securities Class Actions practices as a Senior Associate in the Chicago office. She specializes in empirical analyses related to market manipulation, antitrust, and securities litigation. In antitrust and market manipulation engagements, Ms. Maloney's expertise is focused on analyzing large (often multi-terabyte) datasets and developing applied econometric models. In securities litigation, she has analyzed class certification, loss causation, and damages related to securities class actions. Prior to joining Brattle, Ms. Maloney was a Director at an international economics consulting firm, and she previously worked as a Senior Consultant at an economics firm in Chicago.

