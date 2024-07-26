The Brock Group Announces the Appointment of Frank Bardonaro as New CEO

HOUSTON, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brock Group announced that its ownership group, American Industrial Partners (AIP), after an extensive search, has appointed Frank Bardonaro, Jr. as Brock's new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 15, 2024. "We are extremely pleased to have Frank join us as the new CEO for Brock," said Kevin Garland, Executive Chairman of the Board for the Brock Group. "His extensive leadership experience in some of the same industrial end markets that are served by Brock will allow him to acclimate quickly and accelerate the key growth initiatives that the company is pursuing."

Mr. Bardonaro brings with him a long history of successfully establishing an organization's strategy, sales and structure that is designed to support top-line growth. His vision of attracting and retaining industry experts that are driven to support his strategic vision and surrounding himself with a dedicated and talented workforce, has been paramount to his success. Frank brings Brock substantial corporate experience which includes his keen focus on safety, supporting many safety initiatives throughout his career.

Prior to joining Brock, Frank was Chief Executive Officer of Yak Access, North America's largest supplier of access mats, where he led the company to a successful sale to United Rentals. Before that, he spent nearly a decade as President and COO of Maxim Crane LLC, the largest specialty lifting company in North America.

On his appointment, Mr. Bardonaro commented, "It is with great pride that I'm joining the Brock Group, a company known for its unwavering commitment to safety, people, and performance. Having collaborated closely with Brock over the years, I am thrilled to now be a part of the team as we embark on this new chapter together. Having AIP as our owner provides our team with the long-term commitment needed to ensure that we can achieve our strategic vision," he added.

About The Brock Group

The Brock Group is a leading provider of multi-craft specialty services to businesses operating in the Industrial Sector. With headquarters located in Houston, Texas, the company services a diverse customer base from the petrochemical, refining, power generation, offshore, heavy manufacturing, pipelines and transmission, nuclear, pulp and paper, LNG, and pharmaceutical businesses who operate throughout the United States and Canada. With approximately $1.3 billion in revenue and 13,000+ employees, the Company supports routine maintenance, turnarounds and capital projects by providing soft craft services including scaffolding / work access, insulation, coatings/linings, and asbestos abatement. In addition, the Brock Group brings mechanical service expertise and execution to the western United States as well as additional associated services required by our customers. Brock has been in this business for 75+ years, which has fostered long standing relationships with a broad array of customers including some of the largest Fortune 500 companies that support critical infrastructure throughout North America. For more information on Brock, visit www.brockgroup.com.

About American Industrial Partners

American Industrial Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm that makes control investments in industrial businesses serving domestic and global markets. The firm has deep roots in the industrial economy and has been active in private equity investing for over two decades. To date, American Industrial Partners has completed more than 100 acquisition transactions, and currently has approximately $10 billion of assets under management on behalf of leading pension, endowment, and financial institutions. For more information on AIP, visit www.americanindustrial.com.

SOURCE The Brock Group