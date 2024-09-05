The Brock Group Announces the Appointment of Mike Dear as CFO

HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brock Group announced that after an extensive search, they are pleased to announce that Mike Dear has joined the organization as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective August 26, 2024. "We are extremely pleased to have Mike join us as the CFO for Brock," said Frank Bardonaro, Jr., CEO for the Brock Group. "He brings with him over 30 years of international financial leadership experience in both public and private equity-based organizations similar to the industrial / construction markets historically served by Brock, which will allow him to acclimate quickly into our culture and support our key growth initiatives".

Brock Group logo

Prior to joining the Brock Group, Mr. Dear served as CFO for Universal Engineering Sciences (UES), where he was responsible for the finance and supply chain/fleet functions. During his time at UES, Mike oversaw significant growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions. On his appointment, Mr. Dear commented, "I'm excited about being part of a company with such a long / storied history and am looking forward to working with our team in helping to lead the Brock Group to new heights in the future.

Mike has established himself as a highly respected Financial executive with a proven history of delivering financial health to the organizations he supports. In 2013, he was named CFO of the Year by the Houston Business Journal for his outstanding work as CFO. His innovative thinking, commitment to achieving results, and passion for organizational success will be invaluable as Brock continues its growth journey. Mike has received certification for the Advanced Management Program (AMP 186) from Harvard Business School and holds international designations of Associate Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) from the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants in the United Kingdom.

About The Brock Group

The Brock Group is a leading provider of multi-craft specialty services to businesses operating in the Industrial Sector. With headquarters located in Houston, Texas, the company services a diverse customer base from the petrochemical, refining, power generation, offshore, heavy manufacturing, pipelines and transmission, nuclear, pulp and paper, LNG, and pharmaceutical businesses who operate throughout the United States and Canada. With approximately $1.7 billion in revenue and 13,000+ employees, the Company supports routine maintenance, turnarounds and capital projects by providing soft craft services including scaffolding / work access, insulation, coatings/linings, and asbestos abatement. In addition, the Brock Group brings mechanical service expertise and execution to the western United States as well as additional associated services required by our customers. Brock has been in this business for 75+ years, which has fostered long standing relationships with a broad array of customers including some of the largest Fortune 500 companies that support critical infrastructure throughout North America. For more information on Brock, visit www.brockgroup.com.

SOURCE The Brock Group