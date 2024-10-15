The Brock Group Announces the Appointment of Shenna Bradshaw as General Counsel

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brock Group announced the appointment of Shenna Bradshaw as its General Counsel, focusing on corporate governance, compliance, litigation, and risk. "We are extremely pleased to have Shenna join us as General Counsel for Brock," said Frank Bardonaro, Jr., CEO for the Brock Group. "Her leadership ability and extensive industry experience will be key in helping Brock continue to achieve our strategic growth targets."

Ms. Bradshaw holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Saint Mary's College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Law. She is also a member of the Texas, Missouri, and Kansas Bar, as well as being a retired Captain in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Prior to joining the Brock Group, Shenna spent the past 20 years building her legal expertise; most recently as General Counsel and Vice President of People at Booster Fuels, Associate General Counsel and VP of Business Transformation at Motiva Enterprises, Associate Managing Counsel at Andeavor, and General Counsel and VP of Human Resources at Aegion Energy Services.

Shenna will play a critical role at Brock, working closely with the senior leadership team in supporting key growth initiatives, as well as actively curating strategic advice that will allow the company to deliver greater results in a highly competitive marketplace, all while bringing greater legal depth to the organization. On her appointment, Ms. Bradshaw commented, "I am excited to join the Brock Group as it continues its mission of leading the industry in providing general mechanical and soft-craft support to some of the largest global companies operating in the U.S. and Canada and look forward to working closely with Brock's senior leaders to support the company's mission and navigate any legal issues as they present themselves."

About The Brock Group

The Brock Group is a leading provider of multi-craft specialty services to businesses operating in the Industrial Sector. With headquarters located in Houston, Texas, the company services a diverse customer base from the petrochemical, refining, power generation, offshore, heavy manufacturing, pipelines and transmission, nuclear, pulp and paper, LNG, and pharmaceutical businesses who operate throughout the United States and Canada. With approximately $1.7 billion in revenue and 13,000+ employees, the Company supports routine maintenance, turnarounds and capital projects by providing soft craft services including scaffolding / work access, insulation, coatings/linings, and asbestos abatement. In addition, the Brock Group brings mechanical service expertise and execution to the western United States as well as additional associated services required by our customers. Brock has been in this business for 75+ years, which has fostered long standing relationships with a broad array of customers including some of the largest Fortune 500 companies that support critical infrastructure throughout North America. For more information on Brock, visit www.brockgroup.com.

SOURCE The Brock Group