The Broe Group Acquires Former Kellogg's Manufacturing Facility, Plans Largest Shovel Ready Rail Real Estate Site in Fulton County

Rare Atlanta infill acreage provides unparalleled last-mile access to Southeastern U.S.

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broe Group, a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure company, has acquired 5601 Bucknell in Georgia's dynamic Fulton County Industrial District. The 14-acre acquisition provides a rare infill redevelopment opportunity within Atlanta's premier I-20W submarket that houses industry giants including UPS, Amazon, Lowes, Google, and Walmart. Broe Real Estate Group (BREG) plans to develop a 225,000 SF build-to-suit industrial facility with rail service from Fulton County Railroad (FCR), one of four OmniTRAX railroads in Georgia that connect customers to the North American rail network.

Broe Real Estate Group plans to redevelop a 14-acre Atlanta parcel into a 225,000 SF build-to-suit industrial facility with rail service from Fulton County Railroad. The institutional quality redevelopment will provide unparalleled rail, port, and market access to the Southeastern United States. Pad ready construction is forecasted for February 2025.

"This build-to-suit project bundles proximity, power, and population centers," said BREG SVP Kevin Caille. "With seven megawatts of power, direct rail service, and exceptional market access, this site is the best parcel in the best market and holds unlimited potential for industrial manufacturing and distribution facilities."

"I-20 West is a premier logistics location for Metro Atlanta and the Southeastern United States," said CBRE SVP Mark Hawks, BREG broker for the acquisition. "The 20 West industrial district serves as Atlanta's infill submarket and offers extraordinary market access through the world's busiest airport, the North American freight rail network, and immediate access to Atlanta's three converging interstate systems."

"5601 Bucknell is a prime example of Broe's market differentiator that pairs rail and real estate to create optimized logistics facilities," said OmniTRAX Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Higgins. "This project leverages our existing Fulton County Railroad service with an exceptional urban site that can serve 80% of U.S. population centers. We are excited to unlock its full potential."

The acquisition follows BREG's successful development and leasing of two million square feet of industrial space in Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub. Founded by Colorado billionaire Pat Broe in 1972, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-generational infrastructure company with diversified holdings throughout North America.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. For more information visit omnitrax.com.

About Broe Real Estate Group

Broe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 50-year history of value-add real estate investing in Northern Colorado and across the United States. We improve value though the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. Additional information is available at broerealestate.com .

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 41 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com .

