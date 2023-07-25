The Broe Group Makes Major Addition to its Expansive Cherry Creek Portfolio

Acquisition of The Seasons of Cherry Creek joins extensive local multi-family and commercial real estate investment in Denver's most coveted submarket

DENVER, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broe Group, the Colorado-based, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in rail and real estate, has acquired The Seasons of Cherry Creek. The signature Class A, Cherry Creek multifamily community is The Broe Group's latest addition to its long-term, family-owned Cherry Creek holdings that include award-winning multifamily communities and an expansive Class A commercial office portfolio.

The Seasons of Cherry Creek is The Broe Group’s latest addition to a multi-family portfolio of long-term, family-owned local holdings that includes the award-winning Country Club Towers II & III.

"For more than four decades, the Broe family and The Broe Group have called Cherry Creek home," said The Broe Group's Kiki Broe. "We have grown with Cherry Creek for generations, and we believe deeply in the future of our community. The Seasons of Cherry Creek plays a vital role in Cherry Creek's long-term housing plan, and we are committed to ensuring that it remains a vibrant, trusted community for generations to come."

The Seasons of Cherry Creek is a three-building, 530,575 SF complex rising from 5.2 acres along south Ellsworth in the heart of Cherry Creek. Its 587 units are home to nearly 1,000 local residents.

"The Seasons of Cherry Creek is an exceptional living community in a premier location,' said Broe Real Estate Group Senior Vice President Josh Mesner. "As a Colorado company, we are very committed to our home market and this acquisition will be a legacy project that will serve our local community for years to come."

Broe Real Estate Group's acquisition of The Seasons of Cherry Creek marks one of the largest real estate transactions in Cherry Creek history.

"Cherry Creek's long-term prosperity relies on sustained investment creating quality jobs and quality services," said Cherry Creek North President and CEO Nick LeMasters. "The Seasons acquisition is a long-term investment in both of these essential areas, and we are thankful for local partners, like the Broe family, who continue to invest in our community's long-term future."

About Broe Real Estate Group

Broe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 40-year history of value-add real estate investing in Northern Colorado and across the United States. We improve value through the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. Additional information is available at broerealestate.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 41 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

SOURCE Broe Real Estate Group