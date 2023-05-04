The Broe Group Taps Industrial Real Estate Leader to Head New Rail Served Real Estate Platform

Chris Tecu to lead industrial development that combines The Broe Group's national rail network with its vast industrial real estate capabilities

DENVER, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broe Group, a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar real estate, transportation, energy, and investment organization, has named Chris Tecu as Senior Vice President Industrial Development. Through its real estate affiliate, Broe Real Estate Group (BREG), and its transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, The Broe Group has harnessed the power of rail and real estate to provide turnkey rail and warehouse solutions that optimize supply chain performance.

Broe Real Estate Group Senior Vice President Chris Tecu will lead the development of rail-served real estate projects created by their proximity to Broe affiliated railroads or industrial parks, and real estate assets with a strategic or synergistic connection with the OmniTRAX rail network.

"This new hire is a strategic addition to address a clear market need – the intense demand for paired rail and real estate projects driven from a surge of domestic onshoring activity," said BREG CEO Douglas Wells. "Chris brings the expertise, relationships, and insights to serve this key segment."

Paced by a historic wave of domestic onshoring projects, demand for industrial space in the United States is at record levels. In the next two years alone, a forecasted one billion square feet of increased industrial market demand is needed to serve continued supply chain projects. In the last five years alone, The Broe Group has brought $5 billion of companies to rail including rail projects for Proctor & Gamble, Clorox, Lineage Logistics, Commercial Metals Company, BP, and The Home Depot.

"With 25 rail operations serving industrial parks and ports across the United States, OmniTRAX continues to provide custom rail solutions that give our customers a competitive advantage," said OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente. "I look forward to helping Chris create safe, reliable, and efficient rail solutions for new rail-served real estate customers across the network."

In his new role, Tecu will lead the development of rail-served real estate projects created by their proximity to existing OmniTRAX railroads, Broe affiliated industrial parks, and real estate assets with a strategic or synergistic connection with the rail network. Rail-served real estate continues to demonstrate operational efficiency for Broe clients across industry. By incorporating freight railroad services directly into project design, Broe has dramatically lowered transportation costs and carbon footprints for customers while increasing transportation safety, including the 2022 NAIOP award-winning rail-served flatbed distribution center for The Home Depot.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to bring turnkey rail and warehouse solutions to a market that prioritizes efficiency and optionality more than ever," said Chris Tecu. "I'm excited to work with a talented team that brings the resources, agility, and commitment to create customer-centric supply chain solutions."

Tecu brings an impressive two-decade career encompassing more than one billion dollars of commercial leases for institutional owners and Fortune 500 tenants, while working for nationally recognized real estate firms. Chris begins his new responsibilities immediately.

About The Broe Group

Based in Denver, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar real estate, transportation, energy and investment organization with assets owned and managed across North America. Together, Broe managed companies employ more than 1,000 people and provide employment for thousands of others through operations such as its Great Western Industrial Park in Northern Colorado. Its transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, Inc., is one of the fastest growing railroads in North America specializing in: management services, railroad and port services, intermodal solutions and industrial switching operations. Its energy affiliates include Great Western Petroleum, the largest private operator in the third most prolific U.S. basin. Broe Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group also has multiple investment affiliates, including Three Leaf Ventures, which is focused on innovative healthcare technology start-ups. Learn more at broe.com.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. For more information visit omnitrax.com.

About Broe Real Estate Group

Broe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 40-year history of value-add real estate investing in Northern Colorado and across the United States. We improve value though the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. Additional information is available at broerealestate.com .

