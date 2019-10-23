The Brooks Group Announces New Executive Team Lineup

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brooks Group, a global sales training and selling solutions firm, announced a new lineup of the executive team as they continue to grow and focus on new innovations in sales training and sales performance research.

Will Brooks will head up the organization as CEO. Drawing from over 15 years of experience in the training and development industry, Will combines his deep institutional knowledge and client experience to lead The Brooks Group's strategic direction.

The Brooks Group

Gary Fly will join The Brooks Group as Chief Marketing Officer, where he brings 25+ years of senior management experience. In his role, Gary is responsible for overseeing various departments and functions including marketing, curriculum design, project management, and knowledge management, in addition to overseeing the Sales Performance Research Center, The Brooks Group's research division.

Subscribers of the Sales Performance Research Center can expect unbiased research results and marketplace trends that will assist them in making the decisions that lead to the greatest impact for their sales organization. Topics such as effectively dealing with procurement, as featured in the most recent research paper.

About The Brooks Group

Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group focuses on providing clients with practical, straightforward solutions to improve and maintain overall sales effectiveness. Comprehensive sales assessments allow training to be highly individualized, and an industry-leading coaching and reinforcement methodology solidifies training and improves client ROI.

To learn more about The Brooks Group, visit www.thebrooksgroup.com

To learn more about The Sales Performance Research Center, visit www.thebrooksgroup.com/sales-performance-research-center.

