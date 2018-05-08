The Brooks Group Launches IMPACT for Customer Service Training Program

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brooks Group, a global sales training and selling solutions firm, announced the release of IMPACT for Customer Service training program.

According to Marketing Metrics, the probability of selling to an existing happy customer is up to 14 times higher than the probability of selling to a new customer. However, a large majority of customer service departments lack the skills necessary to influence customers' future buying decisions positively.

The customizable program is designed to give customer service professionals the skills needed to delight customers, differentiate their company from the competition, and identify untapped revenue opportunities.

IMPACT for Customer Service Training Program Benefits:

Enhanced communication skills and stronger customer relationships

Improved customer satisfaction and customer loyalty

Higher client retention rates and additional sales to existing customers

Improved positioning and referral business

Empowered customer service professionals who are confident handling complaints and presenting solutions

Enhanced ability to uncover and quickly respond to product or service weaknesses

Increased access to information about your customers and marketplace trends

The program is intended for customer service representatives or other service professionals responsible for providing exceptional customer experience and can be customized to an organization's unique needs and environment.

For more information about the program and to request an info packet, go to http://bit.ly/TBGCustomerService.

ABOUT THE BROOKS GROUP

Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group focuses on providing clients with practical, straightforward solutions to improve and maintain overall sales effectiveness.

Comprehensive sales assessments allow training to be highly individualized, and an industry-leading coaching and reinforcement methodology solidifies training and improves client ROI.

To learn more about The Brooks Group, visit www.TheBrooksGroup.com.

