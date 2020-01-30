The Brooks Group Launches IMPACT for Inside Sales Training Program

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brooks Group, a global sales training and selling solutions firm, announced the release of IMPACT for Inside Sales training program.

The experiences customers have with an inside sales team will ultimately determine if they stay with the company and buy more or if they decide to take their business elsewhere. Yet a large majority of inside sales teams lack the skills necessary to influence customers' future buying decisions positively.

IMPACT for Inside Sales is designed to give inside sales representatives the skills needed to engage customers, maximize every selling opportunity, and differentiate your company from the competition with world-class service.

IMPACT for Inside Sales Training Program Benefits:

Enhanced communication skills and stronger customer relationships

Improved customer satisfaction and customer loyalty

Improved positioning and higher customer retention rates

Empowered inside sales teams who are confident handling objections and presenting solutions

Enhanced ability to solve problems and quickly respond to product or service weaknesses

The program is intended for inside sales teams responsible for providing an exceptional customer experience and can be customized to an organization's unique needs and environment.

For more information about the program and to request an info packet, go to https://brooksgroup.com/sales-training/impact-inside-sales

ABOUT THE BROOKS GROUP

Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group focuses on providing clients with practical, straightforward solutions to improve and maintain overall sales effectiveness.

Comprehensive sales assessments allow training to be highly individualized, and an industry-leading coaching and reinforcement methodology solidifies training and improves client ROI.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tracy Baumann

1.800.633.7762

contact@thebrooksgroup.com

