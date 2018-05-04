The Brooks Group Named One of '2018 Best Employers in North Carolina'

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brooks Group, a global sales training and selling solutions firm, was recently named as one of the 2018 Best Employers in North Carolina. This program was created by Business North Carolina, NC SHRM and Best Companies Group.

This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in North Carolina, benefiting the economy, workforce, and businesses in the state of North Carolina. The list is made up of 45 companies.

The Brooks Group

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity

Be a publicly or privately held business

Have a facility in the state of North Carolina

Have a minimum of 15 employees working in the state of North Carolina

Must be in business a minimum of one year

Companies from North Carolina entered the two-part survey process to determine the 2018 Best Employers in North Carolina. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics.

The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

For more information on the Best Employers in North Carolina program, visit www.BestEmployersNC.com

About The Brooks Group

Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group focuses on providing clients with practical, straightforward solutions to improve and maintain overall sales effectiveness.

Comprehensive sales assessments allow training to be highly individualized, and an industry-leading coaching and reinforcement methodology solidifies training and improves client ROI.

