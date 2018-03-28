The Brooks Group Named One of Training Industry's Top 20 Sales Training Companies for Ninth Consecutive Year

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brooks Group, a global sales training and selling solutions firm, has been named to Training Industry's renowned Top 20 Sales Training Companies list for the ninth year in a row. The 2018 list was released in March by TrainingIndustry.com, as part of its mission to continually monitor the training marketplace for the best providers of training services and technologies.

Selection to this year's Top 20 Sales Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:

Thought leadership and influence on the sales training sector

Breadth and quality of sales training topics and competencies

Company size and growth potential

Industry recognition and innovation

Strength of clients and geographic reach

"The organizations on this year's Top 20 Sales Training Companies List have shown a tremendous amount of growth and innovation in the sales training industry," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "These companies have demonstrated their commitment to the modern learner, with innovative partnerships and the use of learning technologies to support a wide range of initiatives, including virtual instruction, training reinforcement and coaching."

ABOUT TRAINING INDUSTRY, INC.

Training Industry, Inc. spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies and best practices within the training industry and publishes annual Top 20 and Watch List reports covering many sectors of interest to the corporate training function. Our focus is on helping dedicated businesses and training professionals get the information, insight and tools needed to more effectively manage the business of learning.

ABOUT THE BROOKS GROUP

Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group focuses on providing clients with practical, straightforward solutions to improve and maintain overall sales effectiveness.

Comprehensive sales assessments allow training to be highly individualized, and an industry-leading coaching and reinforcement methodology solidifies training and improves client ROI.

To learn more about The Brooks Group, visit www.TheBrooksGroup.com

