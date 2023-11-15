The Brooks Group Recognized as Top Virtual Sales Training Company in 2023 by Selling Power Magazine

News provided by

The Brooks Group

15 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Summary: The Brooks Group has been named to Selling Power's list of Top Virtual Sales Training Companies. 

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Brooks Group is pleased to announce it has been included on Selling Power's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2023 list: https://bit.ly/46Uf0FN

Continue Reading
MPACT Selling® is an actionable sales process that empowers sellers with the skills and strategy they need to succeed. The program can be delivered in person or virtually.
According to Selling Power publisher and CEO Gerhard Gschwandtner, "Research shows that the shift from live to virtual and hybrid sales training is continuing. Selling Power magazine has identified the Top Virtual Sales Training companies in the market. Each one of the companies included delivers best-in-class, virtual training solutions that consistently drive-up sales. Their efforts and expertise helped their clients reach and exceed sales goals during an increasingly challenging economy."

Spencer Wixom, The Brooks Group CEO adds, "Virtual sales training has become an essential strategy for sales leaders to continuously improve and develop their sales professionals. At The Brooks Group we're committed to providing virtual training programs that are engaging, informative, interactive, and – most importantly – effective. We're honored to receive this prestigious recognition."

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were:

  • Strategies to keep participants engaged
  • The scope and breadth of virtual sales training offerings
  • Methodologies for supporting participant retention
  • Innovation in offerings and/or delivery as a response to customer needs or changes in the marketplace
  • Strength of client satisfaction and general client feedback

See the full list of Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2023 at: https://bit.ly/46Uf0FN

About The Brooks Group
Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group is a corporate sales training and sales management training provider that helps companies build top-performing sales teams. The Brooks Group's training solutions provide straightforward, actionable sales strategies that help salespeople sell more effectively and sales managers coach and lead more successfully. At the core of every program are the tested, proven principles and tools of IMPACT Selling® – the proprietary sales training system developed from over 40 years of research and validation. The Brooks Group has trained over 1.5 million sales professionals around the world. Learn more at www.brooksgroup.com.

About Selling Power
In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. www.sellingpower.com 

MEDIA CONTACT
Larissa DiStefano
marketing@thebrooksgroup.com 

SOURCE The Brooks Group

