The Brooks Group's CSO Participates in Women in Leadership Panel

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anita Greenland, the newly appointed Chief Sales Officer at The Brooks Group and first female to fill a role in the C-suite in company history, was invited to participate in a Q&A and discussion panel held on October 23 for Volvo Group's Women in Leadership program.

Anita and the four other female executives from area businesses made up the panel. The panelists shared their journeys into leadership roles and offered advice and lessons learned to the audience made up of high-potential, female employees from Volvo Group.

The Brooks Group

The Women in Leadership program was spearheaded by Iris Austin, a human resources business partner at Volvo in Greensboro, North Carolina, the corporate headquarters for Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks North America. Volvo partnered with Jamesson Solutions, a locally based leadership development firm, to develop the program.

Women in Leadership focuses on personal development and is designed to provide a channel for company leadership succession as it increases retention of female employees in a male-dominated industry.

Anita is enthusiastic about sharing her experience and helping up-and-coming female leaders achieve their best. Anita believes a key for all women is to step into their power and create positive change for the businesses they represent and is thankful to Volvo for the opportunity to participate.

