The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Named to Franchise Times Top 400 for Second Consecutive Year

News provided by

The Brothers that just do Gutters

Sep 30, 2025, 10:00 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, a national leader in gutter installation, cleaning, and maintenance and a brand under Evive Brands, has again earned a place on the prestigious Franchise Times Top 400 list for 2025, rising to No. 319. This prestigious ranking reflects systemwide sales strength across the largest franchised brands in the U.S.

As Franchise Times reports, the Top 400 list is based on a rigorous five-month research effort and remains the most credible compilation of franchise systems ranked by global systemwide sales.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized by Franchise Times for the second year in a row and to have advanced to No. 319 among the top franchise systems nationwide," said Danny Horboychuk, Brand President of The Brothers That Just Do Gutters. "This recognition underscores the relentless commitment of our franchise owners and corporate team to delivering industry-leading service, workmanship, and customer value. Our mission has always been to protect homes and neighborhoods, and this national ranking confirms that we are executing that mission at a high level."

Danny's leadership is featured in Franchise Times' 2025 Home Services franchises coverage, where he discusses strategic growth, the importance of training and support, and measures the brand has taken to distinguish itself in a competitive market. He highlights that while many home-service brands wrestle with operational scaling, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters continues to prioritize quality, replicable systems, and franchisee profitability.

The 2025 Top 400 rankings show that franchised systems overall weathered inflationary headwinds well, with total combined sales increasing 1.2 percent to $738.5 billion. Leading sectors such as health & medical, personal services, and automotive showed double-digit or high single-digit growth. Other franchise categories posted gains, too, despite consumer spending pressures.

The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, founded on principles of integrity, consistency, and transparency, offers comprehensive gutter solutions including installation, repairs, cleaning, and protection. The brand's differentiators include best-in-class training and support systems, stringent quality standards, and a network of dedicated franchise partners who deliver on the brand promise in local communities.

For those interested in franchise opportunities, visit www.brothersgutters.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann at 602-739-8810 or [email protected]

SOURCE The Brothers that just do Gutters

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™ for Fourth Consecutive Year

The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™ for Fourth Consecutive Year

The Brothers That Just Do Gutters announced today it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fourth year in a row. This prestigious award ...
Back-to-School Gutter Check: Get Ready for Fall Leaves and Rain

Back-to-School Gutter Check: Get Ready for Fall Leaves and Rain

As families prepare for the back-to-school season, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters are reminding homeowners not to overlook a critical seasonal...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Surveys, Polls and Research

Surveys, Polls and Research

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics