The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Named to Franchise Times Top 400 for Second Consecutive Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, a national leader in gutter installation, cleaning, and maintenance and a brand under Evive Brands, has again earned a place on the prestigious Franchise Times Top 400 list for 2025, rising to No. 319. This prestigious ranking reflects systemwide sales strength across the largest franchised brands in the U.S.

As Franchise Times reports, the Top 400 list is based on a rigorous five-month research effort and remains the most credible compilation of franchise systems ranked by global systemwide sales.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized by Franchise Times for the second year in a row and to have advanced to No. 319 among the top franchise systems nationwide," said Danny Horboychuk, Brand President of The Brothers That Just Do Gutters. "This recognition underscores the relentless commitment of our franchise owners and corporate team to delivering industry-leading service, workmanship, and customer value. Our mission has always been to protect homes and neighborhoods, and this national ranking confirms that we are executing that mission at a high level."

Danny's leadership is featured in Franchise Times' 2025 Home Services franchises coverage, where he discusses strategic growth, the importance of training and support, and measures the brand has taken to distinguish itself in a competitive market. He highlights that while many home-service brands wrestle with operational scaling, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters continues to prioritize quality, replicable systems, and franchisee profitability.

The 2025 Top 400 rankings show that franchised systems overall weathered inflationary headwinds well, with total combined sales increasing 1.2 percent to $738.5 billion. Leading sectors such as health & medical, personal services, and automotive showed double-digit or high single-digit growth. Other franchise categories posted gains, too, despite consumer spending pressures.

The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, founded on principles of integrity, consistency, and transparency, offers comprehensive gutter solutions including installation, repairs, cleaning, and protection. The brand's differentiators include best-in-class training and support systems, stringent quality standards, and a network of dedicated franchise partners who deliver on the brand promise in local communities.

