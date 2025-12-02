Protect Your Home for the Holidays: Why Gutter Guards Are the Gift That Keeps On Giving

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families deck the halls and prepare for the holiday season, home maintenance may not top the wish list—but it should. Winter storms, falling leaves, and freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on unprotected gutters, leading to water damage, ice dams, and costly repairs. The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, a leading gutter installation and maintenance franchise, reminds homeowners that installing gutter guards is one of the smartest investments they can make to protect their homes all season long.

Gutter guards prevent leaves and debris from clogging gutters, allowing rain and melting snow to flow freely away from the home. This helps prevent roof leaks, foundation erosion, and other winter-related damage. According to industry data, clogged gutters are responsible for thousands of dollars in preventable home repairs each year—repairs that can easily be avoided with a simple upgrade.

"Gutter guards really are the gift that keeps on giving," said Danny Horboychuk, Brand President of The Brothers That Just Do Gutters. "They not only save homeowners time and money by reducing maintenance, but they also offer year-round peace of mind. A well-protected gutter system helps safeguard one of your most important investments—your home."

Homeowners can choose from a range of options, including The Brothers That Just Do Gutters' premium all-aluminum guard systems designed to handle heavy rainfall, snow, and debris. Installed by trained professionals, these systems are customized to fit each home's roofline for optimal performance and durability.

As Horboychuk explains, proactive protection is key: "When your gutters are working properly, you don't think about them. But when they fail, the damage can be extensive. Installing gutter guards before winter sets in is one of the best preventative steps you can take."

With more than two decades of expertise in full-service gutter installation, repair, cleaning and maintenance. The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, a member of Evive Brands family, helps homeowners across the U.S. prepare for the changing seasons. This holiday season, the company encourages homeowners to give themselves—and their homes—the lasting gift of protection, safety, and peace of mind. To schedule a free consultation, visit www.brothersgutters.com.

