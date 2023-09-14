The BSV Blockchain Announces World Football Summit Europe 2023: Shaping the Future of the Game

SEVILLE, Spain, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Blockchain is thrilled to partner with a highly anticipated flagship event, World Football Summit Europe 2023. Set to take place from 20 – 21 September at Fibes – Palacio De Congresos, in Seville Spain. This summit marks a significant milestone in the world of football.

The World Football Summit Europe will offer a diverse and comprehensive perspective on the evolving landscape of football. It will serve as a pivotal platform that connects over 80,000 of the football industry's decision-makers and visionaries to generate new business opportunities and shape the future of the game.

The Summit has curated a dynamic program that features unique opportunities for attendees to meet and do business with the key players of the Football Industry. The two-day summit will feature the key players of the international football industry and will provide attendees with the tools and platform to meet and generate business with clubs, leagues, agencies, investors, companies, and firms.

Martin Coxall, Marketing Director for BSV Blockchain said, "What started as an annual gathering in Madrid has now transformed into the ultimate destination for the most influential community in football. This event is not only a celebration of the sport's global impact but also an incubator for innovative ideas, partnerships, and strategies that will drive the game forward. It will serve as a unique opportunity to engage with the most influential minds in football and play a role in shaping the destiny of the game."

Michał Glijer, CEO and founder of Zetly said, "We are proud to be a part of World Football Summit Europe 2023 and are excited to showcase our platform designed specifically for sports clubs. Zetly addresses a critical pain point in the industry by streamlining club operations and enhancing fan engagement. Anyone can easily create their own NFTs, athletes can organize crowdfunding campaigns, and clubs can offer unique digital collections. We believe this innovation will not only empower clubs but also the overall fan experience, ultimately strengthening the bond between teams and their supporters."

Robert Rice, CEO of Transmira, said, "Transmira is honoured to be a part of this prestigious event. Our platform is tailored to transform the way sports clubs connect with their fans and partners. Transmira's solution provides a comprehensive digital ecosystem for clubs, enabling them to monetize their content and engage with fans on a deeper level. We are confident that our platform will be a game-changer for clubs, helping them thrive in the digital age of sports."

Some of the confirmed speakers for the event are:

  • Fatima Samoura – General Secretary, FIFA
  • Sir Martin Sorrell – Executive Chairman, S4 Capital
  • Javier Tebas – President LALIGA
  • Maheta Molango – Chairman, PFA
  • Julie Uhrman – Founder & President, Angel City FC

BSV Blockchain invites football enthusiasts, industry professionals, and all those passionate about the sport to join World Football Summit Europe 2023.

For registration and further information about World Football Summit Europe 2023, please visit www.worldfootballsummit.com

About BSV Association:

One Blockchain for Everyone.

The BSV Association leads the BSV blockchain for Enterprise and Blockchain for Government initiatives. This Switzerland-based global non-profit industry organisation supports the use of the BSV blockchain.

The BSV Association oversees the creation of technical standards and educates enterprises, government agencies, start-up ventures, developers, and users on creating a global blockchain ecosystem. The original Bitcoin protocol and its scripting language provide powerful technical capabilities that BSV has restored.

