The Business Council For International Understanding (BCIU) To Honor H.E. Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak And Mr. Kenneth C. Frazier At The 2021 Dwight D. Eisenhower Global Awards Ceremony

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), a non-profit association dedicated to forging relationships and promoting dialogue between business and government leaders worldwide, announced that His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Investment Company will be the recipient of the 2021 Dwight D. Eisenhower Global Leadership Award to be presented in recognition of outstanding leadership and achievement in the international arena. Mr. Kenneth C. Frazier of Merck & Co., Inc. will receive the 2021 Eisenhower Citizenship Award which recognizes exceptional accomplishments in the field of social responsibility and sustainable development as well as commitments to enhance the growth and development of humankind. The awards ceremony will take place in-person on Monday, Oct. 4 at The Mandarin Oriental in New York City.

In addition to the awards program, BCIU will hold the inaugural New York Dialogues, a series of powerful discussions on challenges and solutions in global healthcare, food security, and energy transition. The theme throughout the day is "Our Shared Responsibility," which speaks to the shared values and commitments of a world that is intertwined financially, technologically, environmentally, and beyond. The livestreamed New York Dialogues will address healthcare accessibility and the need for a collective and cohesive recovery; financing and aquaculture and creating sustainable food systems; and evolving carbon assests and net zero investing. Senior executives from AMERRA Capital, Ardian, AVRAMAR Seafood, Citi, Global Infrastrucure Partners, Jefferson Health, and Organon, as well as senior officials from the International Finance Corporation, UNICEF, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, and the World Health Organization will participate on panels.

"With our 19th annual Dwight D. Eisenhower Global Awards program, and our inaugural New York Dialogues, we are both celebrating outstanding global leadership and creating space for concrete action around our shared responsibility to address the world's most complex challenges in health, agriculture, and energy. We're delighted to present this year's awards to two individuals who embody outstanding leadership with the ability to influence and transform their respective organizations and industries," said Peter Tichansky, President and CEO, BCIU. "Both have gone to great lengths to not only encourage unity but to also drive a greater sense of shared responsibility and understanding among the international business community. H.E. Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak has illustrated tremendous global leadership, service and contribution and Ken Frazier has shown extraordinary stewardship of Merck proven by the results he has been able to achieve for patients and society."

As Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala, H.E. Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak has led the company's impactful evolution for almost two decades. Al Mubarak's global and entrepreneurial mindset and laser focus has helped steer the company through organic growth, mergers and acquisitions that have made Mubadala a $232 billion business with assets in more than 50 countries across six international offices. Al Mubarak's openness to global collaboration have led to sustainable financial returns for its shareholder, the Government of Abu Dhabi.

"As global leaders, we have a shared responsibility to work together to help ensure equity of opportunity for everyone, including in critical areas of healthcare, economics, education, and social justice. I am honored to be recognized by BCIU for Merck's contribution and commitment to find and make accessible, innovative scientific solutions for some of the world's greatest health challenges," said Frazier. "I share in the excitement about using BCIU's platform to advance human development in sustainable ways and with the same spirit of collaboration, ingenuity and urgency that has characterized the ways in which we are working to end the global pandemic."

Frazier is Executive Chairman of Merck's board of directors, transitioning from CEO on July 1, 2021. He previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer since 2011. Under Frazier's's leadership, Merck delivered innovative lifesaving medicines and vaccines as well as long-term and sustainable value to its multiple stakeholders. Frazier substantially increased Merck's investment in research, including early research, while refocusing the organization on the launch and growth of key products that provide far-reaching benefits to society. He also led the formation of philanthropic and other initiatives that build on Merck's 130-year legacy.

"We look forward to bringing together leaders in media, diplomacy, culture, philanthropy, and business from all corners of the globe once again," Tichansky said. "We are excited to celebrate the tremendous accomplishments of H.E. Al Mubarak and Mr. Frazier along with a full day of engaging dialogue and deepening connections between the international community."

RSVP to View The New York Dialogues

Media and the public are encouraged to register online prior to Oct. 4 to view the livestream of these thought-provoking dialogues by visiting https://bciu.zohobackstage.com/NEWYORKDIALOGUESLivestreamGlobalSolutionsinHealthcareFoodSecurityandEnergyTransitions. Attendees joining the New York Dialogues can engage with panelists and fellow attendees by using the hashtag #NewYorkDialogues.

About BCIU

The Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) is a nonprofit organization of experts, educators, and advisors working to expand international trade and commerce for businesses and governments around the world. BCIU is deeply connected and trusted by 200 member companies, including many global multinationals, and maintains an unparalleled network of government relationships in every corner of the world. For sixty-five years, they have believed in progress and shaping the future by addressing some of the most complex global challenges, from global health to cybersecurity to agricultural sustainability. Through bespoke, transformative services, BCIU provides ways for its partners to deepen economic cooperation and enhance global growth across markets.

