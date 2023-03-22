"The BuskerBall" Brings New York City's Best Buskers to Brooklyn DIY Venue

Announcing the 15th Annual "NYC BuskerBall"

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 22nd, Unit J will be hosting "The BuskerBall," a celebration of New York City's vibrant street performance culture. This unique event will feature a selection of the city's best buskers, showcasing their musical talents and highlighting the importance of street performance to the cultural fabric of the city.

Scan me

For those unfamiliar with the term, a busker is a street performer who showcases their artistic talents in public spaces. Buskers come in all forms, from musicians and dancers to magicians and street artists. They bring a unique energy and vibrancy to city streets, entertaining passersby and adding to the rich cultural tapestry of the urban landscape.

"The BuskerBall" will feature a diverse lineup of talented musicians, each bringing their own unique style and sound to the stage. From soulful singers to virtuosic instrumentalists, the performers at "The BuskerBall" are sure to captivate and entertain audiences of all ages.

But "The BuskerBall" isn't just about the music - it's about celebrating the vital role that street performers play in the cultural life of New York City. These artists bring joy and inspiration to our streets, creating shared experiences and fostering a sense of community among city dwellers. By supporting street performance, we can help to ensure that the arts remain accessible to all, regardless of economic status or social background.

So mark your calendars for April 22nd and join us at Unit J for "The BuskerBall." Come experience the magic of street performance and celebrate the cultural richness of New York City.

Event Details:

What: The Buskerball - a celebration of New York City's street performance culture

Where: Unit J, Brooklyn, NY

When: April 22nd, 2023

Time: Doors at 6:00pm, show at 7:00pm

Tickets: $20, available online or at the door

Contact:

Theo Eastwind

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (718) 536-7787

Unit J

338 Moffatt Street

Brooklyn (Bushwick), NY 11237 ( map )

Information at: https://www.BuskerBall.com/

Tickets: https://www.universe.com/events/the-15th-nyc-buskerball-tickets-MJYZCV

The NYC BuskerBall is a charitable event: We promote Buskers, free speech, and spontaneous performances in public spaces. All proceeds go towards staging, promoting, paying Buskers and staff for the event. This will be the 15thh BuskerBall and guaranteed to be the most exciting one yet.

Promo

https://youtu.be/yBszj2m0Gbs

SOURCE NYC BuskerBall