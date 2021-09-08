The Butterfinger Investigators are Calling all Butterfinger Thieves to Admit Their Guilt for a Chance to Win $25,000

"We are excited to bring back the Turn Yourself In promotion for a second year in a row," said Miguel Zorrilla, senior marketing director, Butterfinger. "The world of the Butterfinger Investigators has been really resonating with our passionate fans. Since Butterfinger is so unique and irresistible, we expect to see even more Butterfinger thieves come forward this year and admit their guilt this Halloween season."

How to "Turn Yourself In" to the BFI for a Chance to Win:

Go to www.Butterfingercasefiles.com and complete the registration form and submit a mugshot (selfie) for entrance to the sweepstakes.

Share the mugshot on Facebook and/or Twitter and invite your Butterfinger accomplices to submit their mugshot (selfie) as well to obtain up to five (5) additional entries.

Only consumers aged 13+ in the US are eligible for entry. For full contest rules, please visit www.Butterfingercasefiles.com/en-us/Rules

Fans will be able to witness BFI Agents Hugh Dunnit and Ali Byes capturing Butterfinger perps in two new "crime scenes," :15 creative ads coming to National TV and available on YouTube. To stay up to date on the latest from the BFI, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Butterfinger bars are available nationwide at retail, grocery, drug and convenience stores. For more information, please visit www.Butterfinger.com.

About Butterfinger

Butterfinger is a one-of-a-kind candy bar with the crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery taste people love and cannot resist. No other candy bar comes close to the unique flavor and texture of a Butterfinger. Keep up with the latest news about Butterfinger at www.Butterfinger.com.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

Media Contact: Kelsey McGeough, [email protected]

