The C12 Group Extends Reach Across U.S.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The C12 Group, the nation's largest network of Christian CEO peer advisory groups, continues to grow rapidly, launching new groups in South Carolina, Chicago and New England. C12 comprises nearly 2,500 Christian CEOs, owners and business leaders worldwide who are committed to building great businesses for a greater purpose.

C12's peer advisory groups are composed of Christian executives from different industries. Facilitated by chairs — Christian entrepreneurs who also provide one-on-one coaching to members — the groups meet monthly to address current marketplace topics. Members have access to exclusive tools and resources curated by top business and ministry leaders.

"We are excited to grow our network of Christian business leaders around the nation in order to challenge them to transform the marketplace," said Mike Sharrow, CEO of C12. "C12 members are results-oriented leaders who share our vision of changing the world by advancing the Gospel in the workplace. By striving to grow their businesses and sharpen their skills, our members can experience personal transformation and leave an enduring impact on their communities."

As markets and peer advisory groups grow, C12 adds chairs and launches new groups to accommodate the needs of its membership. New chairs who are launching peer advisory groups are:

Dave Andrews, Upstate South Carolina, who joins C12 after a 31-year career at Michelin North America, most recently as chief learning officer and a member of the global learning leadership team. Before joining Michelin, he served eight years as an officer in the U.S. Navy.

David Filkin, Chicago, a certified executive coach with legal and corporate management experience. He excels at developing strategies, building businesses and delivering long-term value through ethical business practices, charismatic leadership and a focus on client relationships and service excellence.

Dan Griffin, Upstate South Carolina, whose career in nonprofit leadership, healthcare administration, pharmaceuticals and medical sales focused on how to influence people to impact results. Since 2007, he has operated his own consultant practice. He is also an ordained minister.

Jim Serpliss, Central New England, has spent most of his 40-year career in sales and leadership roles with three Fortune 500 companies, focusing on relationship- and team-building. His career highlights include receiving Westinghouse's Circle of Excellence and Hubbell/Progress Star of Excellence awards.

