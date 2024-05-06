THE CALIFORNIA FIRE FOUNDATION HELPS CALIFORNIANS PREPARE FOR WILDFIRES, SUPPORTS FIRE VICTIMS, AND HONORS FIREFIGHTERS FOR MAY WILDFIRE PREPAREDNESS MONTH

Governor Gavin Newsom Declares May 5–11, 2024, as "Wildfire Preparedness Week"

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark May Wildfire Preparedness Month, the California Fire Foundation (www.cafirefoundation.org), the California-based non-profit that assists families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they protect, is helping Californians prepare for fire season, supporting fire victims, and honoring fallen firefighters across California. Governor Gavin Newsom also just issued a proclamation declaring May 5–11, 2024, as "Wildfire Preparedness Week" in the State of California.

To stay ready for a wildfire or natural disaster at any time, the California Fire Foundation has just relaunched its Firefighters on Your Side community preparedness program at FirefightersOnYourSide.org to help Californians prepare their homes with defensible space, make a 5-minute evacuation plan, pre-pack essentials, and print a master checklist. In the event of a wildfire and natural disaster, the California Fire Foundation also responds in real-time to support California fire victims by funding DISASTER RELIEF CARDS valued as $250 cash cards to buy necessities.

"Our typical wildfire season used to be July to October, but Californians need to stay prepared year-round," said Brian Rice, Chair of the California Fire Foundation and President of California Professional Firefighters. "Community preparedness and raising funds are critical to our mission to support both residents and our firefighters and their families."

In addition, residents are invited to honor California firefighters with a new limited-edition Memorial Expansion Challenge Coin available to all donors who give a $125 or greater donation to help expand the California Firefighters Memorial, since the wall has no more space to list the names of our fallen firefighters. The coins are numbered 1-10,000 and are available to honor any fire service member, past or present—with an option to have it planted at the Memorial in Capitol Park or receive it as a keepsake. Donate HERE and receive your coin.

To preserve the memories of fallen firefighters, the California Fire Foundation also recently launched its Oral History Project to gather stories from families, friends, and colleagues. To share your story, leave a voicemail of your favorite memory at 916-883-3580. Stay tuned for updates on social media by following California Fire Foundation at @CAFireFound. Residents can share how they are preparing, supporting, and honoring on social media using hashtags: #WildfirePrep #NPM2024 #CAFireFoundation.

Learn more at CAFireFoundation.org.

About the California Fire Foundation

The California Fire Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they protect. Formed in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation's mission includes survivor and victim assistance programs and a range of community initiatives. The Foundation's initiatives include its DISASTER RELIEF CARD program which provides fire victims $250 cash cards to buy necessities immediately after a fire or natural disaster, its Firefighters on Your Side community preparedness PSA program, and the annual California Firefighters Memorial Ceremony in Sacramento that honors firefighters who lost their life in the line of duty.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Destin Judy – (859) -913-6983 (mobile), [email protected]

Lauren Kay – (310) 409-8754 (mobile), [email protected]

DeeDee Garcia, California Fire Foundation – (916) 906-3412 (mobile), [email protected]

