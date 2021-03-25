The California Science Center Announces the Reopening of its IMAX Theater

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Science Center IMAX theater reopens to the public on March 27, 2021, with two exciting and classic films, Hubble and Under the Sea. Both will be shown in 2D on the Science Center's seven-story screen using IMAX with Laser, a state-of-the-art projection system featuring sharp, vivid digital images combined with a 12-channel surround sound system.

The California Science Center welcomes guests back to the IMAX theater with new health and safety measures. The following science-based precautions reflect the guidance of state and local health agencies, as well as the Science Center's public health and infectious disease expert advisors:

Films will be shown in 2D to eliminate the need for 3D glasses.

All guests over the age of two, and all staff, will be required to wear face coverings at all times. Masks are required even if you have been vaccinated. Face coverings must be made of two or more layers of tightly woven material, must fit snugly against the sides of your face, and fully cover your nose, mouth and chin. Masks with valves, vents or holes are not permitted.

The IMAX theater will maintain a 25% capacity, and ushers will ensure safe physical distancing seating inside the theater. Due to the limited seating capacity, advance reservations for IMAX films are highly recommended. Timed entry reservations are required for the rest of the California Science Center.

Time between shows will be increased to allow for deep and thorough cleaning.

Hand sanitizing stations will be found throughout the theater.

"We are pleased that our health and safety measures allow us to welcome guests to our IMAX theater again," said California Science Center President, Jeffrey Rudolph. "Our seven-story IMAX screen and incredible laser system make educational films exciting and help to stimulate curiosity and inspire science learning in visitors of all ages, enhancing any visit to the California Science Center."

Hubble invites movie-goers to journey through distant galaxies to explore the grandeur and mysteries of our celestial surroundings and accompany space-walking astronauts aboard the Endeavour and Atlantis space shuttles as they attempt the most difficult and important tasks in NASA's history. Narrated by Academy Award® winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, the film offers an inspiring and unique look into the Hubble Space Telescope's legacy and highlights its profound impact on the way we view the universe and ourselves.

Under the Sea takes guests to some of the most exotic and isolated undersea locations on Earth, including South Australia, the Great Barrier Reef, and the Coral Triangle islands of Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, allowing them to experience face-to-face encounters with some of the most mysterious and stunning creatures of the sea. Narrated by Jim Carrey, it offers a uniquely inspirational and entertaining way to explore the beauty and natural wonder of the oceans, as well as the impact of global climate change upon them.

In addition to the IMAX theater, the rest of the California Science Center will also open on March 27, 2021. Guests will be welcomed back to enjoy exhibits like The Art of the Brick, Space Shuttle Endeavour, the Kelp Forest, and more, with Covid-19 safety precautions in place. To make advanced reservations for the IMAX theater, required timed entry reservations for the rest of the Science Center, or to get more information on safety procedures at the California Science Center, please visit www.californiasciencecenter.org.

About IMAX with Laser

Designed from the ground up for IMAX's largest screens, IMAX with Laser features a dual 4K laser projection system that is equipped with an optical engine and a suite of proprietary IMAX technologies capable of projecting an image with maximum resolution and sharpness, unparalleled brightness, and an expanded color gamut that allows filmmakers to present more brilliant, exotic colors than ever before.

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs and awe- inspiring films.

The Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Once the California Science Center reopens to the public, it will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day. For recorded information, including IMAX show times, call 323.SCIENCE (323.724-3623). IMAX ticket prices range from $6.75 to $8.95. Timed entry reservations are currently required for the California Science Center. To make advance reservations, call 213.744-2019 or visit https://californiasciencecenter.org/visit/admission/get-tickets. Parking is available in the guest lot at Figueroa and 39th / Exposition Park Drive at $12 per car, and $30 for oversize vehicles. Both the Science Center and IMAX Theater are wheelchair accessible. For further information, please visit our website at www.californiasciencecenter.org .

Proceeds from the IMAX Theater support California Science Center exhibit and education programs.

Media Contact:

Kristina Kurasz

[email protected]

SOURCE California Science Center Foundation

Related Links

https://californiasciencecenter.org/

