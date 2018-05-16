The Cannabis Crisis No One is Talking About

Licensed cannabis growers only have about 60,000kg per year of capacity. That's well short of the 900,000 kg Canadians are expected to consume in the first 12 months after legalization. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE), Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INSY), Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI).

For companies like Cannabis Wheaton (CBW; CBWTF) that can help plug the supply gap, this represents a huge opportunity. After introducing the world's first "cannabis streaming" model in 2017, they now have exposure to effectively 2,000,000 square feet of cultivation space.

Here are five reasons why the world is watching Canada very closely.

#1 The Great Canadian Marijuana Explosion

In November 2017, the proposed Cannabis Act was passed by the lower house of the Canadian Parliament and is now with the Senate. It is expected that the law will be fully enacted by the end of summer, 2018, opening all of Canada to legalized cannabis.

The economic impact is predicted to be truly massive. For companies like Cannabis Wheaton, it's possibly a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Right now, licensed producers in Canada only provide about seven% of the potential

recreational demand, serving a medical marijuana patient base of 300,000 people. With full legalization in place, Deloitte estimates the total economic impact of the industry could be $22.6 billion annually - more than the combined sales of beer, wine and spirits.

The most recent data by Marijuana Policy Group asserts that demand for recreational cannabis in Canada will be much stronger than expected. It could exceed 900,000 kgs next year.



Cannabis Wheaton, thanks to its streaming model, access to capital and market expertise, is well positioned to exploit the need for future expansion. And, with legalization going global - CBW could become a future cannabis "multi-national", serving consumers around the world.



#2 A Unique Streaming Business Model

Cannabis Wheaton (CBW; CBWTF) is the first company to propose "cannabis streaming" - bank-rolling the growth plans of licensed producers in exchange for equity and a steady stream of royalties or taking possession of a portion of the actual pot.

CBW has signed partnership agreements with 17 facilities across six provinces, with a combined 2.0 million effective square feet of cannabis growing space. The company also has partnerships with 39 clinics, with access to over 30,000 registered medical marijuana patients.

They also have tremendous diversification. Cannabis Wheaton is building a pan-Canadian network of streaming partners - including producers and distributors.

Additionally, Cannabis Wheaton recently launched its "Wheaton Licensing Program," to assist applicants wishing to become Licensed Producers with knowledge of the market. Think of it as an "incubator" for potential cannabis producers and distributors, all of which could be future streaming partners or acquisition targets.

#3 "Downstream" Leverage

Through 2021, Cannabis Wheaton (CBW; CBWTF) expects to capitalize on the massive supply shortage in Canada's newly legalized markets. Eventually - however - supply will catch up with demand. In response, the company is aggressively climbing the value chain. The structure they use to talk about this system is the oil and gas terminology of upstream, midstream and downstream.

Upstream is all the cultivation - where they collect royalties from their streaming partners or can take physical possession of the cannabis to sell into a higher value channel where higher margins can be captured.

Midstream is where the product goes after it leaves the grow facilities. Edibles, beverages and other innovative formats are increasingly popular and today account for at least 50% of products consumed in recreational U.S. states like Colorado and California.

Downstream is straight to consumer distribution channels. CBW has split these efforts into three channels: medical, domestic retail, and international.

They've also partnered with Province Brands - which aims to become the first company to develop a premium line of beverages brewed exclusively from cannabis. The agreement will give Wheaton a 10-year exclusive relationship with the nation-wide store chain for medical cannabis distribution.

Cannabis Wheaton also have their eyes set on emerging legal markets in Latin America. In January, they announced the acquisition of 80% of Uruguay cannabis company Inverell - which produces high grade CBD oil at incredible margins.

#4 Broad Access to Capital

In November 2017, Cannabis Wheaton completed a private placement of convertible debenture units for $35 Million in additional capital. Following that in January 2018, the company raised an additional $100 million through another offering of convertible debentures.



Cannabis Wheaton recently announced a $10 million debt financing deal with Beleave Inc., the parent company of a licensed producer, built around a novel debt instrument dubbed the Debt Obligation repayable in Product Equivalent, or "DOPE Note". This allows the company to loan Beleave up to $10 million and receive repayment in cannabis, which can be sold by Beleave to its patients and/or customers or the company can sell on to other distributors. The first $5 million has already been advanced.

#5 Highly Connected & Experienced Management Team



Cannabis Wheaton (CBW; CBWTF) has a strong team at the helm, an experienced group of cannabis experts with enough market savvy to take full advantage of Canada's changing regulations.



CEO Chuck Rifici is a well-known figure in the cannabis industry, the co-founder of Canada's

largest government-sanctioned marijuana producer, Canopy Growth Corp.

CBW is well positioned to navigate the regulatory environment. Rifici can count on legal knowledge from industry expert Hugo Alves, another industry pioneer and now President and Director of Cannabis Wheaton. Possibly no one in Canada knows more about the regulatory environment than him.

With this management team in place and its unique business model to back it up, Cannabis Wheaton considers itself better positioned than any other firm to take full advantage of the coming cannabis boom.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR)'s leasing plan is simple: the marijuana grower is responsible for everything from taxes to maintenance. The company's hands-off approach allows for a steady stream of revenue with little oversight.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is one of the pioneers of marijuana-based treatment in the biopharmaceutical industry, realizing the potential of its cornerstone product, Marinol , years ahead of the competition.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) is another innovator in the industry, creating a revolutionary transdermal THC patch, and the world's first and only synthetic non-psychoactive CBD patch.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INSY) broke ground with its sublingual pain medication, Subsys, and with its advanced knowledge of synthetic cannabinoids, the company created a novel CBD product used to treat pediatric epilepsy.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) has a key stake in Manitoba Harvest, a company which uses hemp, a type of cannabis which does not contain THC, to create hemp-based foods, oils, and supplements.

By. Charles Kennedy

