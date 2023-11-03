The Cannata Report Raises Funds for The Mariano Rivera Foundation at its 38th Annual Awards & Charities Gala

HAMBURG, N.J., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cannata Report, the leading publication covering the independent dealer channel in the office technology industry, revealed the winners of the Frank Awards that acknowledge excellence and innovation last night at its 38th Annual Awards & Charities Gala benefitting The Mariano Rivera Foundation. Mariano Rivera was presented with $232,000 to benefit his Foundation's initiative to educate young men and women for careers in the print technology industry at the event, which had Hytec Dealer Services and TD Synnex serving as lead sponsors. The Cannata Report has raised $3.2 million for many charitable organizations nationwide.

The Cannata Report raised $232,000 for The Mariano Rivera Foundation at its 38th Annual Awards & Charities Gala in Morristown, NJ, on Nov. 2nd. Rivera left, is pictured with Mike Marusic, president and CEO of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, center, and CJ Cannata, president and CEO of The Cannata Report. The money raised at the Gala will help fund The Mariano Rivera Foundation's digital printing technology education initiative.

"I am so thankful for the partnership we have created within the printing technology industry and for the support we are receiving from so many organizations. It's a strong team of dedicated companies and individuals who have come together for the good of both. We are grateful to The Cannata Report for dedicating its Gala to our Foundation and the youth we serve," said Mariano Rivera.

Guests in attendance at the Gala, representing leading manufacturers; services, supplies and software companies; and independent office technology dealerships, celebrated Rivera and his Foundation's Print Design and Packaging Development vocational program that provides education and training for students to receive certifications in digital press technology, color management, workflow, and digital graphic design and prepare them for careers in the office technology and print technology industries.

GreatAmerica Financial Services, Kyocera Document Solutions America, Ricoh USA, and Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America were multiple Frank Award winners at the "Break on Through" themed Gala, a nod to the expanding and evolving business landscape of the office technology dealer channel. Winners of the Frank Awards, determined by The Cannata Report's Annual Dealer Survey conducted earlier in the year, are:

Best Diversification Partner: Intermedia

Best Production Print Manufacturer: Ricoh USA

Best A4 Manufacturer: Kyocera Document Solutions America

Best-in-Class: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Best Marketing Strategy: Ricoh USA

Best Technical Service Provider: Kyocera Document Solutions America

Best Leasing Company: GreatAmerica Financial Services

Best Print Management Software Provider: ACDI and PaperCut

Best ECM/Document Management Provider: DocuWare

Best IT and Security Services Provider: ConnectWise

Best Female Executive: Jennie Fisher , GreatAmerica Financial Services

, GreatAmerica Financial Services Best Male Executive: Mike Marusic , Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America Best Manufacturer: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

"We are elated to be associated with Mariano Rivera and his Foundation, and this night is certainly one of the most rewarding experiences we have enjoyed at our Gala," said CJ Cannata, president and CEO. "The funds we raised for The Mariano Rivera Foundation will directly impact young men and women by providing vocational education and training to prepare them for careers that can provide lifelong employment and advancement. There is a growing shortage of skilled technicians in the print technology industry, and this program can serve as a crucial pipeline to fill various skilled positions in the digital printing industry. It's a win-win for everyone involved."

Also honored at the Gala was Chris Johnson of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, who was given The Cannata Report's Outstanding Veteran Award in recognition of his military service and dedication to helping promote the hiring of veterans like himself in the office technology industry. Mike Jones of First Citizens Bank Equipment Finance, recipient of the award in 2022, made the announcement.

"Chris Johnson exemplifies the characteristics that define the Army through his honorable service and military expertise, and we applaud his service to our country, his multiple overseas deployments, and his ongoing service in the Army Reserve. What makes Chris stand out is how he works to make a difference for his fellow brothers in arms and veterans by promoting their skills and expertise and encouraging businesses in the office technology industry to hire them. He is making an impact, benefitting both veterans and our industry," said CJ Cannata.

The Cannata Report also bestowed the Frank G. Cannata Philanthropy Award to Eric Auman, president of Hytec Dealer Services of Orlando, Florida, in recognition of his support for a host of national charities, among them the American Cancer Society, Habitat for Humanity, and Wounded Warrior Project, as well as regional and local Orlando charitable organizations. Larry Weiss of Atlantic Tomorrow's Office, recipient of the award in 2022, made the presentation to Auman.

"It is our honor to recognize our dear friend Eric Auman, a long-time supporter of our Gala, for his financial contributions, company sponsorship associations, and fundraising efforts. Eric is an active financial supporter of 17 national charities, and, in addition, supports seven other major charitable organizations with sponsorship associations and, more importantly, gives his time and talent through fundraising efforts," said Frank G. Cannata, founder of The Cannata Report.

In addition to Hytec Dealer Services and TD Synnex, ConnectWise and Static Control were the evening's Presenting Sponsors, HP sponsored the evening's Cocktail Reception, and Xerox and Polek & Polek sponsored the official After Party. The Cannata Report's sponsors enable it to donate 100% of the funds raised at its Gala directly to The Mariano Rivera Foundation.

The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production print, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

