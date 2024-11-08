The Cannata Report Reveals Winners of 2024 Frank Awards at Annual Charity Gala

Sharp and Ricoh Top Award Winners

HAMBURG, N.J., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cannata Report, the leading office technology news resource, announced the winners of the Frank Awards at its 39th Annual Awards & Charities Gala held last night to benefit Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. The Frank Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements and excellence in the independent dealer channel of the office technology industry, were bestowed in 14 categories, representing the breadth and growing diversification of the industry.

The Cannata Report announced the winners of the Frank Awards at its 39th Annual Awards & Charities Gala on November 7. Ricoh USA and Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America won multiple awards, and John Lowery, CEO of Applied Innovation, was honored with the Frank G. Cannata Philanthropy Award. Left to right: Lowery; Jim Coriddi, chief dealer officer, dealer division, Ricoh; CJ Cannata, president and CEO, Mike Marusic, president and CEO, Sharp.

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America and Ricoh USA each won multiple awards. Sharp won four awards, including the Frank Award for Excellence in Innovation, a new award category introduced this year. Ricoh won three Frank Awards, including a win for its Chief Dealer Officer Jim Coriddi, who was honored for the first time as Best Male Executive.

Hytec Dealer Services and TD Synnex served as lead sponsors of the Higher Ground-themed Gala that celebrated diversification in the office technology industry and raised $220,000 for breast cancer research at Hackensack Meridian Health's Center for Discovery and Innovation. In recent years, The Cannata Report has raised over $1.75 million for Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. Since its inception, The Cannata Report's annual gala has raised $3.25 million for a number of charitable organizations nationwide.

Winners of the Frank Awards, determined by The Cannata Report's Annual Dealer Survey conducted earlier in the year, are:

Excellence in Innovation: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Best Diversification Partner: Intermedia

Best Production Print Manufacturer: Ricoh USA

Best IT and Security Services Provider: ConnectWise

Best Print Management Software Provider: ACDI for PaperCut

Best ECM/Document Management Provider: DocuWare

Best Marketing Strategy: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Best Technical Service Provider: Ricoh USA

Best-in-Class: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Best A4 Manufacturer: Kyocera Document Solutions America

Best Leasing Company: GreatAmerica Financial Services

Best Female Executive: Laura Blackmer, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

Best Male Executive: Jim Coriddi, Ricoh USA

Best Manufacturer: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Access a complete list of the Frank Award nominees here.

"The office technology industry is at an inflection point. When innovative products and services are matched with expansion into related office services and inventive new offerings, and then you factor in the entrepreneurial mindset that defines the independent dealer channel, it is clear the office technology industry is moving to higher ground. It's our honor to recognize the companies leading the exhilarating evolution in office technology," said CJ Cannata, president and CEO.

In addition to the Frank Awards, The Cannata Report honored Luke Oldenburg of Impact Networking with its Outstanding Veteran Award in recognition of his military service and dedication to helping promote the hiring of veterans like himself in the office technology industry. Last year's recipient, Chris Johnson of Sharp, presented the award to Oldenburg.

The Cannata Report also bestowed the Frank G. Cannata Philanthropy Award to John Lowery, president and CEO of Applied Innovation, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Lowery was selected as this year's winner in recognition of his support for more than three hundred charitable organizations, including A Kid Again, Catholic Charities of West Michigan, Children's Healing Center, and Aquinas College, where he serves on the Board of Trustee Executive Committee. Eric Auman of Hytec Dealer Services, 2023 recipient, presented the philanthropy award to Lowery.

In addition to lead sponsors Hytec Dealer Services and TD Synnex, ConnectWise, Static Control, First Citizens Bank, Katun, and MPS Monitor served as presenting sponsors, HP sponsored the evening's Cocktail Reception, and Xerox and sponsored the Gala's After Party.

Guests attending The Cannata Report's 39th Annual Awards & Charities Gala represented leading manufacturers, services, supplies and software companies, and independent office technology dealerships.

The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production print, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

