The Cannata Report's 34th Annual Awards & Charities Dinner Raises $295,000 for Tackle Kids Cancer, Surpassing $1 Million Milestone for Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. and Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America won three Frank Awards each, including a Best Female Executive honor for Laura Blackmer, SVP, dealer channel sales, Konica Minolta and a Best Male Executive honor for Mike Marusic, CEO, Sharp. Blackmer is the only recipient of the Best Female Executive award since it was introduced five years ago. The complete list of 2019 Frank Award winners include:

Best Manufacturer: Sharp Imaging & Information Company of America

Best-in-Class Manufacturer: Sharp Imaging & Information Company of America

Best A4 MFP Manufacturer: Kyocera Document Solutions America

Best Production Print Manufacturer: Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A. , Inc.

, Inc. Best Marketing Strategy: Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A. , Inc.

, Inc. Best Leasing Company: GreatAmerica Financial Services

Best Print Management Software Provider: ACDI/PaperCut

Best ECM/Document Management Software Provider: Square 9

Best IT Services Provider: Continuum

Best Female Executive, Laura Blackmer , Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A. , Inc.

, Konica Minolta Business Solutions, , Inc. Best Male Executive: Mike Marusic , Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

The Frank Awards are determined by The Cannata Report's Annual Dealer Survey of the independent dealer community and are sponsored by TIAA Bank. In addition, The Cannata Report bestowed a Humanitarian Award to Ray Morgan Company of Chico, California, for its inspiring fundraising campaign to assist its employees and the communities affected by the Camp Fire in Northern California in November 2018. Chris Scarff, executive vice president, accepted the award on behalf of Ray Morgan Company.

"The Cannata Report's 34th Annual Awards & Charities Dinner celebrated the Elevation­–our event's theme–of the imaging industry and new, innovative concepts that are accelerating all businesses in the independent dealer channel towards a more value-oriented approach to maximize relevancy and sustainability," said CJ Cannata, CEO and president. "Our Frank Award winners put a spotlight on the companies and executives who are leading the way with pioneering technologies and trailblazing practices that are elevating the entire industry."

Frank G. Cannata, founder and editor at large, said, "Words can't express how grateful we are to all of our partners and donors who have supported the Cannata Dinner over the years and who have made this amazing milestone of $1 million raised for HUMC a reality."

"Tackle Kids Cancer is honored and proud to team up with The Cannata Report to achieve our goal of ending childhood cancer. Through the extraordinary efforts of Frank, Carol and CJ Cannata and the generosity of the business technology and imaging industry, more than $1,000,000 has been raised to benefit Hackensack University Medical Center. Our heartfelt thanks to the Cannata family for achieving this major milestone and making a difference in the lives of so many children," said Joseph Burt, vice president, development, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation.

Robert C. Goldberg, general counsel of the Business Technology Association served as the event's emcee. The evening's after party was sponsored by NEXERA and Xerox. On Friday, November 8, The Cannata Report hosted a Women Influencers Brunch, sponsored by AMETEK ESP, DM Supplies Network, EFI, and Kyocera to honor leading female industry executives and showcase its 2019 Women Influencers issue.

Since its launch in 1982, The Cannata Report has been the leading intelligence resource for imaging reseller principals and senior executives within the business technology, managed services, and imaging industry. Forward-thinking analysis and thought leadership complements in-depth coverage of a wide range of topics including professional services, workflow solutions, IT management, office products, production and industrial print, supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, breaking news, market trends, and more.

