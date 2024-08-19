THE CANTINAS EARLY RETIREMENT COMMUNITY CELEBRATES LIFE, LOVE AND THE TACO BELL FANDOM

From a babymoon to a surprise engagement, Taco Bell Rewards Members created a whole new way to Live Más during a weekend of early retirement

  • Hundreds of fans from over 20 states traveled to San Diego for a one-of-a-kind Taco Bell experience – early retirement at The Cantinas.
  • Early retirees spent their weekend Living Más on the pickleball courts, thrifting limited-edition merch and creating Taco Bell memories to last a lifetime – including an epic proposal.
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of Taco Bell fans from over 20 states gathered in sunny San Diego for a weekend of senior-inspired fun at The Cantinas early retirement community. From dominating pickleball courts, and sound baths before 8 p.m. bedtimes, to a surprise proposal and babymoon, the behind-the-scenes moments of early retirement were truly unforgettable.

The Cantinas left one early retiree couple leaving as fiancés. Taco Bell’s biggest fans cementing their status as retiree icons. Director of Retiree Vibes, Joey Zauzig kept heart rates up all weekend long while hosting Pickleball Dink & Drink. Terri Joe brought the heat to early retirees during the Hot Sauce Walk that included themed stretch breaks, extra fire puns and menu-inspired aerobics moves. Fans stayed fueled with Taco Bell signature menu items like the Cantina Chicken Menu, Agua Refrescas, special throwback items and more. Hang it in a museum! Retirees were able to express their own version of Living Más during still life painting sessions featuring setups of Taco Bell menu items. Everyone’s favorite internet grandparents, Retirement House, brought their expert retiree vibes to host Bingo BellGrande. Following heart pumping activities, early retirees were able to unwind and zone out to the rhythmic sound of the signature Taco Bell Bong.

Early Retirees Stole the Show
Best Surprise - James and Caroline, California
After a perfect day relaxing in retiree paradise, James popped the big question, asking Caroline to be his forever Taco Bell on the terrace Sunday night and she said yes! The happy couple traveled from the Los Angeles area to enjoy a leisurely weekend bonding over all things Taco Bell.

Best Dressed – Kenny, California
The Cantinas Sundries shop featured 500 uniquely thrifted pieces of vintage clothing from thrift stores across the country with custom 'The Cantinas' embroidery and patches. Kenny was clearly voted "best dressed" throughout the weekend with taco-inspired sets and hot-sauce necklaces.

Biggest Gamer – Ethan, Florida
From first time players to wannabe pros, Pickleball tournaments brought out the best gamers in every retiree. One edged out the competition and closed down the courts claiming the championship title and bragging rights. Ethan is a Taco Bell Superfan who previously cancelled his five-year anniversary trip to Prague to experience the Taco Bell Hotel.

Winning BIG at Bingo 
T-A-C-O or B-I-N-G-O? Hosted by the Slow Roasted Seniors (Retirement House) fans cashed in on cheesy, crunchy, crispy prizes left and right, including vintage merch, limited-edition memorabilia, pickleball sets, and six fans received free Taco Bell for a year in the form of one $500 Taco Bell gift card each.

#1 Taco Bell Fan – Tim, California
A Taco Bell aficionado like no other. While all attendees were Taco Bells fans, one stood out among the rest. Enter, Tim who trekked to his local Taco Bell to get his favorite taco for 97 straight days and couldn't miss out on the once-in-a-lifetime experience of The Cantinas.

Most Likely to Travel for Cantina Chicken – Christine and Patton, Arizona
Over 200 early retirees traveled across the country, from over 20 states to join us for a weekend of leisure! Christine and Patton road tripped from Arizona to enjoy the taste of early retirement. "We're such big fans. We drove in from Arizona just for this and made a weekend out of it. Our weekly Friday date night is going to our local Taco Bell, getting our favorites and then retire early. The Cantinas is so us," shared Christine and Patton.

Non-Stop Senior-Inspired Fun
Ring, ring – the Cantinas Confessionals gave early retirees the chance to spill the tea and confess the hottest things seen and heard. Listen for yourself here for some extra FIRE! commentary from the weekend.

Live Más Today and Tomorrow
When it comes to Live Más, there are no rules – only a dedication to breaking boundaries. Taco Bell's on the hunt for the next wave of die-hard fans, taking inspiration straight from the fans who get it, whether it's creating an early retirement community or something even wilder.

Being a Taco Bell Rewards Member is the only way to access exclusive offers, experiences and opportunities dropping weekly*. Previous in-app Tuesday Drops have included access to concert tickets, exclusive merch, swag giveaways, fan-favorite food deals and more.

About Taco Bell Corp.
For more than 61 years, Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

* Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating US locations and subject to terms and conditions: ta.co/terms.

