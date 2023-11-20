The Care Economy Takes Center Stage at Conference Convening Policymakers, Nonprofits, Entrepreneurs, Investors and Media Focused on Aging and Caregiving

Featured Speakers AARP, McKinsey, NIA, Ziegler, SCAN Foundation, ACL and Other Thought Leaders Gather at What's Next Longevity Innovation Summit in Nation's Capital

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth annual What's Next Longevity Innovation Summit presented by Mary Furlong and Associates will gather thought leaders at the National Press Club here December 12-13 to discuss "Investment and Innovation in the Care Economy," a $648 billion market opportunity. With the ranks of America's 53 million family caregivers and professional care workers expected to grow with the increasing older population, this conference brings together diverse perspectives from government agencies, nonprofits, entrepreneurs, investors, media and others focused in the $9.5 trillion longevity economy representing 46% of gross domestic product, according to AARP, the lead sponsor for the event.

"Whether you are a federal or state government office funding innovation, an entrepreneur needing to understand regulatory changes, investors wanting to understand challenges and best practices in start-ups including use of AI, the future trends for senior living and home care, this is the event to deliver all that and more," said Mary Furlong, an award-winning expert in the longevity market and executive producer of the What's Next Longevity Summits. "According to the World Economic Forum, the Care Economy is the fastest growth economy globally with more caregivers needed for aging baby boomers and the oldest millennials who are turning 50 by 2030 when we will have an estimated 74.1 million Americans over the age of 65. Our learning and networking event includes an 'ideation' session where all attendees will tackle a key caregiving issue resulting in a white paper from the group."

Keynote speakers include: Sarah Gitlin, McKinsey & Company and analyst on the care economy; Nancy LeaMond, executive vice president and chief advocacy and engagement officer of AARP, who will lead a panel discussion on caregiving policy with Sherwin Sheik, digital health entrepreneur and founder of CareLinx, Narda Ipakchi, vice president of Policy, The SCAN Foundation and Merrill Friedman, senior director, Elevance Health; John Zogby will discuss latest polling on caregiving and the 2024 election; Myrna Blyth, a leader in consumer media and now head of AARP editorial content will talk about older adults and media trends. Other key speakers include: Greg Olsen, acting director of the New York State Office for the Aging, Dan Hermann, president/CEO of Ziegler, Sarita Mohanty, CEO of SCAN Foundation, Lance Robertson of Guidehouse; Mel Barksy of Centre For Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), Todd Haim of National Institute on Aging and start-ups including: Lawrence Kosick, Get Set Up; Ted Fischer, Ageless Innovation, Dor Skuler, Intuition Robotics and more.

The event is an intimate gathering of 200 thought leaders, including leading investors, entrepreneurs, government agencies, nonprofits and the media featuring more than 15 sessions, a Pitch for Distribution panel, research presentations and networking opportunities, Platinum sponsor is AARP joined by Gold sponsors: Get Set Up, Momentra, Ziegler Link∙Age, The SCAN Foundation, Truvo, Ageless Innovation, Discover Live, Everest Health Partners, Keen Insurance Services, Phoenix Hipwear, The Perfect Companion, UK's National Innovation Centre for Ageing, TCARE and CABHI. Learn more and register here. Founded in 2003, Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) is a concierge consulting firm in the $8.3 trillion longevity market, with expertise in investment and entrepreneurism.

