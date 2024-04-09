Thought Leaders, Entrepreneurs and Active Investors Come Together to Shape Innovation at the 21st Annual What's Next Longevity Venture Summit

Sponsored by the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP®, the conference features Guy Kawasaki as keynote, plus panels and competitions that tackle transformative issues and investing in the longevity market.

LAFAYETTE, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA), producer of the longest running conference on the longevity economy, announced that the What's Next Longevity Venture Summit, will bring together thought leaders, including active investors, entrepreneurs, incubators, nonprofits, government agencies, providers and companies focused on the $9.5 trillion longevity market, June 11-12 at the Fairmont San Francisco. The theme, Net New: Investment, AI & Innovation In the Longevity Marketplace, will drive discussions on the key challenges and opportunities for those supporting the age 50+ market.

What's Next Longevity Venture Summit

"Now beginning our third decade of the Longevity Venture Summit, we are proud to bring together a curated, diverse mix of thought leaders addressing the leading issues in aging: from AI and partnering for innovation to the 'forgotten middle' and capturing NIA funding," said Mary Furlong, founder and president of MFA. "We put a laser focus on the active investors in the space today, highlighting the investment opportunities as well as forming partnerships for success in longevity. There are numerous conferences on aging, but our event offers an intimate environment for networking and dealmaking. It continues to be a conference for learning, connecting and growth. And, to demonstrate their continued commitment to the Summit, the AgeTech Collaborative from AARP will be the title sponsor of this year's conference."

Conference highlights include keynotes and sessions with experts in longevity, investing and change. Author Guy Kawasaki, who is also chief evangelist of Canva, former chief evangelist of Apple, and host of the "Remarkable People" podcast, will share insights from his new book, Think Remarkable: 9 Paths to Transform Your Life and Make a Difference. Also on stage will be Dan Hermann, president & CEO and head of Investment Banking for Zeigler; Sarita Mohanty, president & CEO of The SCAN Foundation; Ted Fischer, Co-Founder & CEO of Ageless Innovation; Greg Olsen, Acting Director, New York State Office for Aging; Robert Garber, partner, 7wireVentures, John Reinhart of National Institute on Aging, Amelia Hay, VP Startup Programming & Investments, AgeTech Collaborative from AARP, and many others.

Competitions & Awards

The 2024 conference will feature two pitch competitions and a leadership award. The AgeTech After Dark Pitch Challenge, hosted by the AgeTech Collaborative From AARP, is seeking solutions to make aging easier, from supporting financial resilience to promoting social connections and physical health. Submissions are due by April 22. The $10,000 Business Plan Competition is seeking plans by April 30 for aging in place, improving older adult mobility and housing innovation for the "forgotten middle."

The John Hopper Impact Award recognizes an exceptional entrepreneur or first-time fund manager who has introduced an innovative solution, technology or fund thesis focused on improving independence, quality and cost of care for the aging population. The award honors the late John Hopper, a true innovator, founding member and chief investment officer of the Ziegler Link-age Funds. Nominations are due April 18.

The What's Next Longevity Venture Summit will take place at the Fairmont San Francisco, June 11-12. Sponsors include: AgeTech Collaborative from AARP, Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation, GetSetUp, Ageless Innovation, HumanGood, TCARE, Phoenix Hipwear, Claris Healthcare, The Perfect Companion, The SCAN Foundation and others.

