The Caribbean Reimagined by Marriott International: A Curated Unveiling of Elevated Romantic Experiences Across the Region's Premier Resorts

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Caribbean continues to define the pinnacle of romantic travel, with Marriott International leading the way as its most prestigious resorts debut artfully curated experiences for discerning couples. From transformative wellness sanctuaries to bespoke honeymoon offerings and intimate oceanfront moments, these properties are setting a new standard for sophisticated romance in one of the world's most alluring destinations.

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

Following a complete transformation, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman introduces a newly unveiled spa crafted to deepen connection and serenity for couples. Inspired by Caymanite and the island's natural elements, the redesigned space features three dedicated couple's suites, expanded hydrotherapy areas—including four cold plunge pools—and advanced vibroacoustic wellness beds harmonizing sound and vibration to support relaxation and emotional balance.

With immersive soundscapes from Myndstream and personalized wellness journeys guided by on‑site wellness coaches, the spa delivers a sanctuary where couples can slow down, reconnect, and indulge in holistic renewal in the heart of Seven Mile Beach.

The St. Regis Cap Cana Resort

St. Regis continues its legacy of refined luxury with a portfolio of bespoke romance and honeymoon packages offered across its global destinations. These elevated experiences include private candlelight dinners, champagne‑infused welcome amenities, curated honeymoon touches, and indulgent couple's massages at the St. Regis Spa.

Couples are invited to enjoy signature St. Regis Butler Service, world‑class dining, and thoughtful, tailor‑made enhancements—creating immersive, unforgettable celebrations of love.

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas

Set on the crystalline shores of Great Bay, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas unveils enriched romantic offerings ideal for honeymooners and couples seeking a Caribbean sanctuary. Guests can indulge in private beachfront dining set to personalized music or embark on intimate sunset voyages aboard the resort's iconic Lady Lynsey, a 53‑foot luxury catamaran renowned for its scenic cocktail sails across the U.S. Virgin Islands.

From oceanfront spa treatments to serene coastal vistas, the resort offers a refined blend of relaxation, adventure, and romance—crafted to elevate every shared moment.

Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino

To celebrate Valentine's Day, the hotel is offering an exclusive four‑course Nikkei dinner experience on February 13 and 14, designed for couples seeking a refined and memorable evening. The menu showcases a vibrant fusion of Japanese and Peruvian culinary traditions, featuring premium ingredients such as wagyu, slow‑braised ossobuco, and Japanese suzuki, paired with bold, contemporary flavors. Priced at USD 150 per person and available from 5:00 p.m., this romantic dining experience invites guests to indulge in an elegant, sensorial journey crafted to elevate the occasion.

La Concha Resort, Puerto Rico, Autograph Collection

La Concha Resort invites couples to celebrate love in the heart of Condado with a vibrant lineup of Valentine's Day experiences, from intimate oceanfront dinners to live entertainment designed to elevate the occasion. Guests can choose from curated dining options including the four‑course tasting dinner at AQA Oceanfront, a tapas‑style al fresco evening under the stars at Solera, or a romantic three‑course menu at Serafina, each crafted to create an unforgettable night. Complementing the culinary celebrations, Elemara Spa presents its Champagne & Roses February collection—a series of indulgent, rose‑infused treatments such as the Amour Escape couples massage with champagne and chocolate‑covered strawberries, rejuvenating facials, and luxurious body and nail rituals designed to elevate relaxation and romance. Together, these offerings create a full sensory celebration of Valentine's Day. For full details, menus, and reservations, readers may visit: https://www.laconcharesort.com/valentines.

Courtyard Kingston, Jamaica

At Courtyard by Marriott Kingston, Jamaica, Valentine's celebrations come to life with a mix of romantic dining and lively entertainment. Guests can enjoy The Art of Romance, a special three‑course Valentine's menu at The View Lounge with live entertainment and fun surprises, or join Blind Date, a pre‑Valentine's masquerade party featuring music and cocktail specials. The property also offers a curated Valentine's menu with elegant starters, indulgent mains like Truffled Lobster Mac 'n Cheese and Miso‑Glazed Snapper, and decadent desserts such as Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake. Together, these experiences create a festive and flavorful way to celebrate love in Kingston.

Curacao Marriott Beach Resort

At Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Valentine's dining takes center stage with two specially crafted culinary experiences designed for the occasion. Guests can enjoy a refined oceanfront evening at Salty at the Beach, featuring a Corvina fillet served with an herbed crust, shrimp velouté, basil oil, and leek terrine. For a more indulgent option, JFK Steakhouse presents a luxurious 16‑oz High Choice ribeye topped with foie gras and black pepper crust, complemented by roasted caramelized apple, asparagus, and a rich Port wine sauce. While the resort keeps celebrations intimate and culinary‑focused, families may also encounter small seasonal touches from the recreation team, adding a lighthearted note to the holiday.

St. Kitts Marriott & The Royal Beach Casino

The St. Kitts Marriott Resort invites couples to embrace the spirit of romance this Valentine's season with a series of exclusive experiences crafted to celebrate love. Guests can indulge in the resort's signature Tropical Love Escape Package, available on marriott.com, offering the perfect blend of relaxation and romantic touches. For an unforgettable evening, La Cucina and Fire Steak House will feature special Valentine's menus, while those seeking a more intimate celebration may opt for a private romantic dinner for two. Adding to the charm, the resort will unveil its enchanting "Share the Love" swing, designed as a photo-worthy spot for capturing timeless Valentine's memories. To toast the occasion, the Arwee Lobby Bar will present its themed "His and Her" cocktails and mocktails, ideal for couples celebrating throughout the Valentine's weekend.

Courtyard Bridgetown Barbados

The Courtyard by Marriott Bridgetown, Barbados invites couples to celebrate romance with an intimate Valentine's Dinner at Kitchen & Bar on February 14th. For BDS$300 per couple, guests will enjoy a refined three‑course menu paired with a bottle of wine and chocolate‑dipped strawberries, featuring dishes such as Cajun‑Spiced Snapper, Stuffed Chicken Breast, and Coconut Cheesecake. With limited seating and a warm, inviting atmosphere, it's the perfect setting for a memorable Valentine's evening in Barbados.

