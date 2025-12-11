Top Destinations to Visit in 2026

Marriott International unveils the must-see destinations for 2026, celebrated for their culture, natural beauty, and exceptional hotel experiences

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting one for travelers, with destinations that stand out for their culture, breathtaking landscapes, and innovative offerings. From cities revamping their culinary and hospitality scenes to beaches committed to sustainable tourism and emerging hotspots gaining well-deserved attention, next year's top destinations bring fresh inspiring options for your next getaway—whether you're seeking adventure, relaxation, luxury, or cultural immersion.

Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve JW Mariott Panama

Among these must-visit destinations, Costa Rica continues to secure its place as a traveler favorite, thanks to its strong focus on sustainability, unparalleled biodiversity, and warm cultural spirit. The country delivers a distinctive blend of rainforest, coastline, and adventure, appealing equally to luxury travelers and nature enthusiasts. One of its standout options is W Costa Rica – Reserva Conchal, a resort that elevates the travel experience with contemporary design, exceptional dining, and immersive activities surrounded by a privileged natural setting. It's the ideal choice for travelers seeking a sophisticated stay that remains deeply connected to the destination's signature pura vida essence.

Another unmissable gem in Costa Rica is Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, an exclusive haven set within the Papagayo Peninsula that redefines luxury in the heart of nature. This private sanctuary offers an extraordinary level of seclusion and personalization, with residences and villas thoughtfully integrated into the tropical landscape. Its experiences—centered on wellness, local cuisine, and exploration—allow guests to connect authentically with the country's true spirit.

Facing the Pacific Ocean and surrounded by lush scenery, Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort delivers a seamless blend of comfort, warm hospitality, and adventure. Its golf course, nearby marina, and relaxed atmosphere make it a perfect destination for both families and travelers looking to unwind without compromising on quality. Los Sueños Marriott stands out for its authentic character and deep connection to its surroundings, securing its status as one of the country's premier hospitality treasures.

Finally, The Westin Reserva Conchal joins this list as one of Costa Rica's most comprehensive resorts, widely recognized for its all-inclusive concept and privileged setting between rainforest and ocean. The property offers a wellness-focused environment and activities for all ages—from water sports to relaxation experiences at its renowned spa.

Panama is also emerging as one of the most compelling destinations to visit in 2026, thanks to its unique blend of modernity, culture, and nature. The country combines soaring skyscrapers, colonial heritage, and a rapidly growing culinary scene with idyllic Caribbean beaches, tropical rainforests, and exceptional biodiversity.

Within this vibrant landscape, W Panama stands out as one of the country's most urban and forward-thinking hotels—perfect for travelers seeking a sophisticated city experience with plenty of character. Set in the heart of the financial district, the hotel captures Panama City's cosmopolitan energy through bold design, an artistic atmosphere, and a thoughtful infusion of local culture throughout its spaces.

JW Marriott Panama, meanwhile, offers an elegant, serene experience ideal for travelers in search of classic luxury paired with sweeping views of Panama Bay. Located in one of the city's most iconic towers, the hotel features spacious guestrooms, an oceanfront infinity pool, and a curated selection of restaurants—creating an exceptional urban retreat. For visitors who value a strategic city location, Renaissance Panama is an excellent choice, offering a restaurant with local dishes and spaces perfectly suited for relaxing or getting some work done.

Along Panama's Pacific coast lies The Buenaventura Golf & Beach Resort, Autograph Collection, surrounded by quiet beaches, a world-class golf course, and a range of activities including kayaking, sailing, boating, and bicycle rentals. The property also embraces environmentally friendly practices.

Colombia is also securing its place as one of next year's must-visit destinations, thanks to its cultural, natural, and culinary diversity—a combination that makes the country a dynamic, colorful, and endlessly memorable place for every type of traveler.

In this setting, The Brown, Autograph Collection emerges as one of Colombia's most captivating properties. Located in Guatapé—a trendy destination known for its colorful houses and iconic zócalos, with international access through Medellín—the hotel is surrounded by mountain landscapes and waterfront views. Its sophisticated design, inspired by the four elements, sets the stage for an unforgettable stay where nature and comfort coexist seamlessly.

Peru, meanwhile, is becoming one of the most fascinating destinations to visit in 2026 thanks to its blend of ancient history, dramatic scenery, and world-renowned cuisine—from the mysteries of Machu Picchu and the ancestral cultures of the Sacred Valley to the contemporary energy of Lima.

Located in the San Isidro district, The Westin Lima Hotel & Convention Center combines contemporary design with one of South America's most celebrated spas. Its spacious guestrooms and focus on wellness-oriented experiences make it the ideal hotel for exploring the city, whether traveling for business or leisure.

Beyond the capital, Cusco maintains its status as one of Peru's most iconic locations, offering a singular mix of history, culture, and breathtaking Andean landscapes. The former capital of the Inca Empire continues to enchant travelers with its cobblestone streets, colonial architecture, and open-air history.

JW Marriott El Convento Cusco stands out as one of the city's most extraordinary hotels, blending history, luxury, and a deeply spiritual atmosphere. Built on a 16th-century convent, the hotel preserves original Inca walls and colonial details, creating a setting where every corner tells part of Cusco's story. Palacio del Inka, a Luxury Collection Resort offers another remarkable experience, celebrating the grandeur of the Andean legacy. Located across from the historic Koricancha and built atop an old colonial mansion, the property invites guests on a sensory journey through its art pieces and elegant, tradition-infused spaces. Finally, Tambo del Inka, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, situated in the heart of the Sacred Valley, completes this extraordinary circuit. The resort delivers a stay deeply connected to nature and local culture, with an ancestral-inspired spa and a culinary program rooted in native ingredients—elevating each visit to an exceptional level of comfort.

Guyana is also emerging as a lesser-known yet promising destination, ideal for travelers seeking genuine adventure in nearly untouched natural settings. With vast rainforests, impressive waterfalls, and rich wildlife diversity, the country offers a one-of-a-kind ecotourism experience in South America. Its cultural heritage, shaped by Indigenous, African, and Caribbean influences, brings depth to every visit, while its commitment to sustainability positions it as a leader in responsible tourism.

Amid this exciting outlook, the Guyana Marriott Hotel Georgetown enjoys one of the most privileged locations in the capital. The property features contemporary spaces designed for both business and relaxation, a seaside pool, and restaurants showcasing local flavors. The new Courtyard Cheddi Jagan International Airport introduces a modern, accessible experience without sacrificing comfort. The hotel stands out for its functional spaces, relaxed atmosphere, and traveler-focused service, offering comfortable guestrooms, inviting common areas ideal for getting work done, and a perfect base for resting and exploring the region's rainforest landscapes. Lastly, Four Points by Marriott Guyana, located just minutes from major business centers, offers unmatched convenience with local artwork, smart workspaces, and a lobby bar featuring local craft beers.

The final trending destination for next year is Ecuador, celebrated for its extraordinary diversity within a compact territory—allowing travelers to experience a spectrum of landscapes and cultural treasures in a single trip, from natural wonders and historic richness to the unparalleled opportunity of standing at the middle of the world. Its growing tourism infrastructure, focus on sustainability, and authentic communities make each visit meaningful and memorable. Within this compelling offering, JW Marriott Quito stands out as one of the capital's most iconic and luxurious hotels. The property offers a sophisticated ambiance featuring gardens, a heated pool, and thoughtfully designed spaces for both business and relaxation—all with convenient access to the highlights of the Andean capital.

