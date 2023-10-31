The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes Atrium Health Levine Cancer

News provided by

Caris Life Sciences

31 Oct, 2023, 06:30 ET

Atrium Health Levine Cancer, which includes Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, joins Caris' extensive network of leading cancer institutions and research consortia committed to improving patient outcomes through innovations in precision medicine

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition, announced today that Atrium Health Levine Cancer, an integrated cancer program that unites cancer services at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, has joined the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance (POA).

Continue Reading

Atrium Health Levine Cancer represents the largest cancer program in the Carolinas and is one of the largest programs in the Southeast. The combined program cares for over 35,000 new patients annually, providing access to the most novel therapies and robust survivorship and cancer rehabilitation programs, along with expanded access to clinical trials through Wake Forest University School of Medicine that advance scientific discoveries to make a positive impact in the prevention, detection and treatment of cancer.

The POA is a growing network of leading cancer centers and research consortia across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research, with its members working together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients. POA members are uniquely positioned to leverage Caris' highly sophisticated AI bioinformatics and machine learning capabilities across the company's massive clinico-genomic database to enable innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

"We are delighted to join the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance and its growing research network," said Ruben A. Mesa, MD, FACP, President of Atrium Health Levine Cancer and Executive Director of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center. "We look forward to working alongside investigators and researchers across the network to advance precision oncology research and improve the lives of patients with cancer."

"We are thrilled to welcome Atrium Health Levine Cancer, which combines Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer with legacy POA member Levine Cancer Institute, to the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance," said Chadi Nabhan, MD, MBA, FACP, Chairman of the POA. "We share the same vision and philosophy of their clinicians and investigators to advance precision oncology research through collaboration, big data, clinical trials, and molecular profiling."

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 89 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker-directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, POA member institutions have access to the most comprehensive clinico-genomic database in the industry, which includes matched molecular and clinical outcomes data from hundreds of thousands of cancer patients, covering over 1 million data points per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences
Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next-generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

Caris Life Sciences Media Contact:
Lisa Burgner
[email protected]
214.294.5606

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences

Also from this source

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes Sarah Cannon Research Institute

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering ...
Caris Life Sciences and Moderna Announce Multi-Year Strategic Partnership to Advance mRNA-Based Oncology Therapeutics

Caris Life Sciences and Moderna Announce Multi-Year Strategic Partnership to Advance mRNA-Based Oncology Therapeutics

Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.