The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes Leading Cancer Center

Caris expands its extensive network of leading cancer institutions committed to improving patient outcomes through innovations in precision medicine by welcoming Mass General Cancer Center

IRVING, Texas, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition, announced today that Mass General Cancer Center has joined the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA).

Mass General Cancer Center, a member of Mass General Brigham, is an integral part of one of the world's most distinguished academic medical centers and is consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top cancer centers in the country. Their commitment to advancing patient care and research has earned Mass General Cancer Center the recognition as a National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center, one of only 53 centers to receive this designation.

The Caris POA expands its extensive network of leading cancer institutions by welcoming Mass General Cancer Center Post this

The Caris POA is a growing network of leading cancer centers and research consortia across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research, with its members working together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients. POA members are uniquely positioned to leverage Caris' highly sophisticated AI bioinformatics and machine learning capabilities across the company's massive multi-modal database to enable innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mass General Cancer Center, one of the world's most respected centers, to the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance," said George W. Sledge, Jr., MD, EVP and Chief Medical Officer of Caris. "We're eager to work with their researchers and investigators on our shared mission of improving outcomes of all patients affected by cancer through precision oncology research."

The Caris POA includes 92 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker-directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, POA member institutions have access to the most comprehensive multi-modal database in the industry, which includes matched molecular and clinical outcomes data from hundreds of thousands of cancer patients, covering over 1 million data points per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multi-modal database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

Caris Life Sciences Media Contact:

Lisa Burgner

[email protected]

214.294.5606

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences