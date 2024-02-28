The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes MUSC Hollings Cancer Center

MUSC Hollings Cancer Center joins Caris' extensive network of leading cancer institutions and research consortia committed to improving patient outcomes through innovations in precision medicine

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition using molecular science and AI, announced today that MUSC Hollings Cancer Center has joined the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA).

Hollings Cancer Center is South Carolina's only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center with the largest academic-based cancer research program in the state. Sponsoring more than 200 clinical trials across the state, Hollings is dedicated to preventing and reducing the cancer burden statewide by offering state-of-the-art cancer screening, diagnostic capabilities, therapies and surgical techniques within its multidisciplinary clinics.

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance is a growing network of leading cancer centers and research consortia across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research, with its members working together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for all cancer patients. POA members are uniquely positioned to leverage Caris' highly sophisticated AI bioinformatics and machine learning capabilities across the company's massive multi-modal database to enable innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

"We are excited to join the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance and its highly respected research network," said MUSC Hollings Cancer Center Director Raymond N. DuBois, MD, PhD. "Our team is looking forward to benefiting from this collaboration that will improve outcomes and ultimately benefit cancer patients in South Carolina and beyond."

"The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance is thrilled to welcome Hollings Cancer Center into our growing research network," said Caris Chief Medical Officer George W. Sledge, Jr., MD. "We're eager to work with Hollings' researchers and investigators on our shared mission of improving outcomes of all patients affected by cancer through precision oncology research."

The Caris POA includes 91 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. Alliance members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker-directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, POA member institutions have access to the most comprehensive multi-modal database in the industry, which includes matched molecular and clinical outcomes data from hundreds of thousands of cancer patients, covering over 1 million data points per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multi-modal database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next-generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

About MUSC Hollings Cancer Center

MUSC Hollings Cancer Center is South Carolina's only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center with the largest academic-based cancer research program in the state. The cancer center comprises more than 130 faculty cancer scientists and 20 academic departments. It has an annual research funding portfolio of more than $46 million and sponsors more than 200 clinical trials across the state. Dedicated to preventing and reducing the cancer burden statewide, the Hollings Office of Community Outreach and Engagement works with community organizations to bring cancer education and prevention information to affected populations.

Hollings offers state-of-the-art cancer screening, diagnostic capabilities, therapies and surgical techniques within its multidisciplinary clinics. Hollings specialists include surgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, psychologists and other clinical providers equipped to provide the full range of cancer care. For more information, visit hollingscancercenter.musc.edu.

