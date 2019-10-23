The Casino Gaming Equipment Market in North America to Reach Revenues of Over $4.5 Billion by 2024 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, the Casino Gaming Equipment Market in North America – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The casino gaming equipment market in North America would realize an absolute growth of 52% - a leap of over $1.6 billion revenue between 2015 and 2024. Outright sales of gaming equipment would reach over 100 million units by 2024 due to the ongoing replacement of legacy products and expansionary activities in US and Canadian casinos. The lease and-fee-based (recurring sales) model has emerged as the largest revenue contributors for gaming equipment suppliers. Vendors such as Scientific Games, Aristocrat, PlayAGS, Everi, Ainsworth, KONAMI, and IGT are leveraging their existing installed base of slot machines to register high revenue growth. Growing success of mass-market gaming in Macau has offered a way forward to American casino vendors, and they are looking toward to imitate the same in the US using mass-market gaming equipment. Live casinos have opened a new door and revenue potential for casino vendors as well as equipment suppliers in the market. Dedicated gaming equipment are being supplied for various live casinos in the US and Canada . EGTs, once considered a low-rent district of table games in the US, have been witnessing a huge uptake in their demand. In June 2019 , Interblock, a leading EGT manufacturer, announced the expansion of its products at Resorts World Casino New York to 1,000 seats.

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by demand type, product type, class type, and geography.

Casino Gaming Equipment Market in North America – Segmentation

The slot machine market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2018−2024.

is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2018−2024. The video lottery terminals (VLT) segment is witnessing significant demand as new casinos are exhibiting keen interest in deploying VLTs as they act as major crowd-pullers.

The demand for baccarat tables is expected to grow constantly in new emerging markets such as APAC

Market Segmentation by Demand Type

Expansionary

Replacement

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Slot Machines

Gaming Tables

VLTs

Video Poker Machines

Gaming Chips

Others

Market Segmentation by Class Type

Class II Machines

Class III Machines

Others

Casino Gaming Equipment Market – Dynamics

The use of virtual reality (VR) in the gambling industry is on the rise. The use of VR technology in casinos can lead to more realistic and immersive experiences, which could result in better player retention. The growing popularity of mobile VR headsets will allow players to enjoy the thrill of the casino experience, including operating slot machines, enjoying the feel of being inside the game rooms and interacting with other players and dealers using their avatars. Hence, the gambling industry has the highest potential of using AR and VR technology during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Demand for Mass-Market Gaming Equipment

Growing Adoption of AR and VR in Gambling

Increasing Innovations in Slot Machine Designs

Casino Gaming Equipment Market in North America – Geography

The US leads the North America market as gambling is highly popular in the country. The growing demand for EGTs has led vendors increasing footprints in the market. In 2018, the US was the largest revenue contributor to the North America casino gaming equipment market, accounting for a market share more than 90%, both in terms of revenue and unit shipment. Gambling activities have remained popular in several states of the US. The Canadian gambling market is influenced by cultural ethos and rich society culture. Governments have supported gambling activities in several regions. Gambling activities are regulated through territorial and provincial agencies.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Major Vendors Profiled in the Report are

Ainsworth

Aristocrat

Everi

IGT

Incredible Technologies

Konami Holdings

PlayAGS

Scientific Games

Other Vendors Include – Abbiati Casino Equipment, Alfastreet, APEX Gaming, Aruze Gaming America, Bingotimes Digital Technology, BONO Gaming System, Cammegh, Casino Technology, Cole Kepro International, Eclipse Gaming, Euro Games Technology, DLV, FBM, GameCo, Gaming Partner International, Grand Vision Gaming, GTI (Giochi Tecnologici Italiani), Inspired Entertainment, Interblock, Jackpot Digital, Magic Dreams, Merkur Gaming, Matsui Gaming Machine, Novomatic Group, Ortiz Gaming, Rye Park Gaming, Sega Sammy Creation, TABLESWIN, Taiwei Group, TCSJOHNHUXLEY, and Zitro Games.

