The Cayman Islands Investment Group Ltd. Announces Availability of Cryptocay.ky

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Cayman Islands Investment Group Ltd. announced immediate availability of Cryptocay.ky, enabling traders of all levels of expertise to immediately register and use the Digital Asset Trading platform.

"We are truly excited to release this platform to the world," said Malcolm Hurlston, Chief Marketing Officer at The Cayman Islands Investment Group Ltd..

Many Countries, One Goal

Many consumers interested in the cryptocurrency world have showed keen interest in the latest platform coming to the shores of the Cayman Islands. Recent studies have shown that as the general media becomes more and more aware of cryptocurrency business, the Caribbean has been taking a closer look at the possibilities of Cryptocommerce.

"Cryptocay.ky is just the beginning of adaptation in the Caribbean," continued Mr, Hurlston. "We want to become the central hub for everything crypto-related in the Caribbean. We at CIIG are dedicated to creating new products that benefit the investors and entrepreneurs of the future, including an ERC-20 based Money Transfer system!"

Cryptocay.ky Availability

Cryptocay.ky is immediately available for sign up today! Just visit www.cryptocay.ky. For more info on the Cayman Islands Investment Group Ltd., businesses and consumers can visit www.ciig.ky

Founded in 2018, The Cayman Islands Investment Group is a Registered Company in the Cayman Islands. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to develop the entrepreneurial economy of the Cayman Islands and beyond.

The Cayman Islands Investment Group Ltd. and Cryptocay.ky are either registered trademarks or trademarks of The Cayman Islands Investment Group Ltd. in the Cayman Islands and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information on Cryptocay.ky: www.cryptocay.ky

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/838272/CryptoCay_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Cayman Islands Investment Group Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.cryptocay.ky/

