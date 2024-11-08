The Cayuga County Board of Elections, in partnership with the Cayuga County Information Technology Department and Cayuga County Sheriff launched Real-Time Emergency Support through SaferWatch for Poll Workers on Election Day

CAYUGA, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Election Day, Cayuga County took an unprecedented step in enhancing the safety of voters and staff by installing SaferWatch LTE panic buttons at every polling location.

These state-of-the-art devices were directly linked to local 911 centers, providing poll workers with a critical line to emergency services in real-time. Additionally, the system was equipped to send instant alerts to local law enforcement agencies, offering an added layer of security throughout the voting process.

"Keeping everyone safe on Election Day is our top priority, and we want people to feel at ease when they come out to vote," said Sheriff Brian Schenck. "By implementing SaferWatch panic buttons at our polling locations, we took proactive measures for our community and provided reassurance to election staff that they were protected and supported while keeping our community and voters safe."

The SaferWatch LTE panic button system is uniquely designed to meet the needs of public safety in real time, providing a robust and secure connection to emergency response services. SaferWatch's innovative approach allows for seamless integration with local emergency communication systems, ensuring that alerts reach first responders without delay.

"This election, and all elections, shouldn't just be free and fair. They should also be safe, and Cayuga County is leading the way across NY to ensure safety at the polls - for voters and election workers - during a time when no one wants to take any chances," said CEO of SaferWatch, Geno Roefaro.

With SaferWatch's support, Cayuga County is leading by example, setting a new standard for Election Day security and community-focused safety initiatives. This collaboration demonstrates the power of technology in safeguarding public spaces and supporting the efforts of law enforcement and emergency personnel in protecting citizens.

About SaferWatch

SaferWatch is a leading provider of safety and security technology solutions that empower communities, schools, and businesses to enhance their emergency response capabilities. With a commitment to innovation, SaferWatch works alongside public and private sectors to foster safer environments through robust communication, alert systems, and reporting platforms.

About Cayuga County

Cayuga County is dedicated to serving its residents with a focus on safety, community engagement, and public service. By continually advancing its public safety initiatives, Cayuga County ensures a secure environment where residents can exercise their rights with confidence.

