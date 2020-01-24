The Cement Industry in Vietnam, Forecast to 2024 - Vietnam Cement & Clinker Sales Volumes Reached a Record High in 2018, Increasing by 58.71% YoY

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Cement Industry Report 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thanks to strong domestic supply and robust export activities, Vietnam cement and clinker sales volume reached record high in 2018, increasing by 58.71% YoY, which made Vietnam ranked first of cement exporter.



According to this market research, compared to China or other developed countries, low human resources cost is one of advantage of Vietnam cement industry. Besides, Vietnam possesses rich ore resources, which are raw materials of cement. The production cost of cement is mainly influenced by coal price.



Construction of infrastructure and booming property industry contributed to increasing domestic consumption of cement in Vietnam in recent years. Several large infrastructure projects are also underway. However, urbanization rate of Vietnam is still very low, only approximately 38% in 2018, which means the consumption of cement is not currently at the peak.



Although production and exports showed an upward trend, cement industry in Vietnam are still facing some challenges, including low efficiency and financial performance, such as average 16.9% EBITDA margin in 2018.



Cement designed capacity in Vietnam is expected to surge in the next three years thanks to aggressive expansion of local manufacturers including Tan Thang, Vissai, and Xuan Thanh. In conclusion, Vietnam is expected to face with continuous supply surplus before reaching equilibrium. In other words, export volume of cement is estimated to keep rising in the future.



Key Topics Covered



1 Development Environment of Vietnam Cement Industry

1.1 Economic Environment

1.1.1 Vietnam's Economy

1.1.2 Minimum Wage Standard in Vietnam

1.2 Policy Environment

1.2.1 Preferential Policies on Foreign Investment

1.2.2 Policies Related to Cross-Boarder Trade

1.3 Research Methods of the Report

1.3.1 Parameters and Assumptions

1.3.2 Data Sources



2 Analysis on Market Status of Vietnam Cement Industry

2.1 Supply of Vietnam Cement Industry

2.1.1 Output of Vietnam Cement Industry

2.1.2 Capacity of Vietnam Cement Industry

2.2 Production Cost of Vietnam Cement Industry

2.2.1 Raw Material Cost

2.2.2 Electricity Cost

2.2.3 Coal Cost

2.2.4 Human Resources Cost

2.3 Demand on Cement in Vietnam

2.3.1 Consumption of Cement in Vietnam

2.3.2 Infrastructure

2.3.3 Real Estate

3 Analysis on Import and Export of Cement

3.1 Overview of Cement Imports and Exports in Vietnam

3.2 Major Export Destinations of Vietnam Cement

4 Major Cement Manufacturers in Vietnam

4.1 Vietnam Cement Industry Corporation

4.2 The Vissai Cement Group

4.3 Xuan Thanh Cement Joint Stock Company

4.4 Nghi Son Cement Corporation (NSCC)

4.5 Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Co. Ltd.

4.6 Tan Thang Cement Joint Stock Company

5 Prospect of Cement Industry in Vietnam

5.1 Factors influencing Vietnam Cement Industry

5.1.1 Market Driving Force and Opportunities

5.1.2 Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Production and Export of Vietnam Cement, 2020-2024

5.2.1 Forecast on Production

5.2.2 Forecast on Demand

5.2.3 Forecast on Export



List of Charts

Chart 1.1 Vietnam's GDP Gross at current prices by economic sector, 2012-2018 (VND billion)

Chart 1.2 Vietnam's GDP per Capita, 2012-2018

Chart 1.3 Minimum Monthly Wage (VND million) in Vietnam, 2013-2020

Chart 2.1 Production of Cement in Vitenam, 2014-Jun. 2019

Chart 2.2 Vietnam Renewable Energy Target 2020-2030

Chart 2.3 Production of Coal in Vietnam, 2014-2018

Chart 2.4 Major Sources of Coal Imports in Vietnam, 2018 - Nov. 2019 (unit in ton)

Chart 2.5 Comparison between Minimum Wages in Vietnam, China and USA, 2019 unit: USD

Chart 2.6 Consumption of Cement in Vietnam, 2017-Jun. 2019 (unit in million tons)

Chart 2.7 Housing Area in Vitenam, 2009-2019

Chart 2.8 Investment on Property in Vietnam, 2014-2018

Chart 3.1 Import Volume of Clinkers in Vietnam2005-2011unit: kilo tons

Chart 3.2 Export Volume and Value of Cement and Clinkers in Vietnam, 2014-Jun. 2019

Chart 3.3 Major Export Destinations of Vietnam Cement, Jan. - Nov. 2019

Chart 4.1 Profile of Vietnam Cement Industry Corporation

Chart 4.2 Profile of the Vissai Cement Group

Chart 4.3 Profile of Xuan Thanh Cement Joint Stock Company

Chart 4.4 Profile of Nghi Son Cement Corporation (NSCC)

Chart 4.5 Profile of Group (Vietnam Holdings) Co. LTD.

Chart 4.6 Profile of Tan Thang Cement Joint Stock Company

Chart 5.1 Forecast on Output Volume of Cement in Vietnam, 2020-2024

Chart 5.2 Forecast on Consumption Volume of Cement in Vietnam, 2020-2024

Chart 5.3 Forecast on Export Volume of Cement from Vietnam, 2020-2024

