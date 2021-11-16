The Center for Breakthrough Medicines Adopts Veeva Vault Quality Suite to Help Advance Cell and Gene Therapy Contract Services

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that the Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM) adopted Veeva Vault Quality Suite to modernize development and manufacturing services for sponsors. With a flexible and scalable quality system, the company is advancing its vision to build the world's largest cell and gene therapy manufacturing and testing facility and enable the rapid development and delivery of groundbreaking treatments for patients.

"Using modern quality systems and industry best practices right from the start is a priority to provide high-quality services to our customers," said Audrey Greenberg, co-founder and executive director at Center for Breakthrough Medicines. "With Veeva Vault Quality Suite, we can more efficiently and effectively meet GxP requirements, accelerate manufacturing and delivery, and improve affordability for lifesaving and life-changing therapies from the bench to the patient."

CBM is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to alleviating the lack of capacity that is preventing patients from accessing critically needed cell and gene therapies. The company is focused on accelerating the delivery and affordability of therapies by offering a complete solution for discovery, development, and commercialization.

Vault Quality Suite enables CBM to harmonize quality processes, content, and training for greater visibility and control across their manufacturing and testing network. By adopting a unified quality solution, CBM can drive manufacturing efficiency and increase collaboration across departments, suppliers, and customers.

"We're excited to partner with the Center for Breakthrough Medicines to advance their vision of building a leading cell and gene manufacturing and testing facility," said Ashley Wentworth, director, Vault Quality at Veeva Systems. "With Veeva's modern quality solutions, the company has the systems in place to drive quality, transparency, and growth for years to come."

The Vault Quality Suite includes Veeva Vault QMS, Veeva Vault Product Surveillance, Veeva Vault QualityDocs, Veeva Vault Validation Management, Veeva Vault Station Manager, Veeva Vault Training, Veeva LearnGxP, and Veeva Vault LIMS to automate and harmonize quality processes globally.

About The Center for Breakthrough Medicines

The Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM) is a horizontally integrated cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) enabling advanced therapy development and commercialization. CBM seeks to accelerate the time to market and affordability of advanced therapies from discovery to commercialization with single source, end-to-end solutions. The ability to host pre-clinical translational research and process development and scale from bench to bedside in one place offers the opportunity for incubators, academics, researchers, and companies small to large to align with the most comprehensive manufacturing partner in the industry.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2021. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

