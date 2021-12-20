The Center for Breakthrough Medicines Implements GMP Validated System Delivered by Navigator Business Solutions

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator Business Solutions today congratulates the Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM) on the completion of SAP Business ByDesign, as a GMP validated system. CBM is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to alleviating the lack of capacity that is preventing patients from accessing critically needed cell and gene therapies. The company is focused on accelerating the delivery and affordability of therapies by offering a complete solution for discovery and development.

Navigator was instrumental in the implementation of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system covering, Finance, Client Project Management, Procurement, Supply Chain Planning, Warehousing & Logistics, Manufacturing and Quality. This implementation is part of a multitiered strategy CBM is deploying to set up a strong foundation to execute its growth plans. Automation, digitalization, business process excellence and technology innovation are key success factors CBM is using to build the largest end to end CDM for Advanced Therapies.

"With a validated and scalable ERP system, the company is advancing its vision to build the world's largest cell and gene therapy manufacturing and testing facility and enable the rapid development and delivery of groundbreaking treatments for patients," said Peter Carbone, Chief Operating Officer, Center for Breakthrough Medicines. "Navigator executed the work on time and on budget and has proven to be an invaluable partner in our corporate development."

CBM's journey began in 2020 searching for ERP vendors and an implementation partner. CBM finalized on SAP Business ByDesign as the ERP software with Navigator Business Solutions as our implementation partner and the project was kicked off in February 2021 culminating with GMP validation system in December 2021.

"We're excited to support the Center for Breakthrough Medicines in their progress to build a leading cell and gene manufacturing and testing facility," said Russell DeLapp, EVP Services, at Navigator Business Solutions. "With Navigator's expertise delivering ERP systems for Life Sciences organizations, our clients have the systems in place to drive quality, transparency, and growth for years to come."

Additional Information

For more on Navigator Business Solutions, visit: nbs-us.com/sap-erp-for-life-sciences

Connect with Navigator on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/navigator-business-solutions

About The Center for Breakthrough Medicines

The Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM) is a fully integrated, end-to-end advanced therapy CDMO partner providing a full spectrum of services, all in one location, to companies working on pre-clinical to commercial phase therapies. This horizontal integration enables the utmost quality and accelerates speed to market with one single-source, end-to-end solution.

About Navigator Business Solutions

Life Sciences/Biotechnology, Distribution, and Consumer Products Organizations come to Navigator Business Solutions when they find their ability to grow and or adapt is being limited by their current business processes and systems. Navigator has built its extensive expertise working on more than 500 ERP implementations and ERP system optimization projects.

Navigator configures and implements ERP solutions built on SAP Business One and SAP Business ByDesign, so clients can break free of the limiting and disconnected business systems that hold them back from achieving their true growth potential.

Contact:

Sean Barbera

Navigator Business Solutions

801-642-0123

[email protected]

John F. Kouten

DeFazio Communications

(o) 609-241-7352 (c) 908-227-4714

[email protected]

SOURCE Navigator Business Solutions