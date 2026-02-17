The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders Revolutionizes the Delivery of CAR-T Cancer Treatments for Texas Patients

Key Highlights

The Center is One of the First Community Physician Practices in Texas to Deliver a CAR-T Therapy Outside a Hospital or Academic Center

In Collaboration with Local Community Hospitals, Dr. Rohan Gupta, is Treating a 62-year-old Bowie Man with CAR-T

New State Law Recently Expanded Patient Access to CAR-T

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, an independent oncology practice with 46 physicians treating patients at 22 clinics across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, has launched a new program to deliver Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell (CAR-T) within its community-based practices.

The oncologist-led program will significantly expand patient access to CAR-T, an advanced cellular therapy which harnesses the body's immune system to fight cancer. CAR-T therapy modifies a patient's T-cells to target and destroy cancer cells, offering a cutting-edge approach to personalized cancer care.

Drs. Rohan Gupta, Jeremy Ross, and Asim Ahmad, in collaboration with Medical City Fort Worth Hospital, are treating The Center's first patient with CAR-T, a 62-year-old Bowie man with B-Cell Lymphoma.

As one of the first independent practices to deliver this innovative therapy outside of a hospital in Texas, the Center's program marks a milestone in expanding patient access to cutting-edge care in cancer centers close to where patients live.

The Center's CAR-T care delivery model allows for seamless monitoring and care coordination between the Center's physician-based clinic and local hospitals, ensuring patient safety and improving treatment outcomes.

"Treating patients with CAR-T in a community practice is an important moment in our mission to provide every patient with access to the highest quality cancer care and the most advanced treatments available," said Dr. Gupta. "By expanding the reach of CAR-T therapy into the community through a strong partnership with local community hospitals, we are fulfilling our commitment to bring innovative, life-saving treatments closer to home for our patients."

The opening of CCBD's program comes on the heels of critical changes in Texas insurance law. A recently enacted Texas law, House Bill 3057, aims to increase access to potentially curative treatments for more patients battling cancer across Texas by obligating most fully-insured and commercial plans delivered, issued or renewed on or after January 1, 2026 in Texas to provide coverage for medically necessary CAR-T therapy that is administered by an FDA-certified provider within the plan's network. The bill, which Gov. Abbott signed into law in 2025, was co-authored by Rep. Brooks Landgraf and Sen. Kevin Sparks. Sen. Adam Hinojosa co-sponsored the bill in the state Senate.

Before HB 3057 went into effect, cancer centers were required to hold a costly and complex accreditation from the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT) in order for insurance providers to cover the treatment — even though FACT is not required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. By removing the requirement of FACT accreditation, the law opens up increasing opportunity for community centers to bring CAR-T therapy closer to home.

About The Center

The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (CCBD) is an independent, physician-owned oncology practice based in Fort Worth, Texas, providing comprehensive cancer care across 22 clinic locations throughout the Metroplex. With more than 45 physicians and a dedicated multidisciplinary team, The Center offers advanced therapies, clinical trials, and supportive services focused on treating the whole patient—body, mind, and spirit. Recognized nationally for quality and compassionate care, The Center is committed to bringing hope and healing close to home for patients and families across North Texas.

