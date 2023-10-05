The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics Selects PatientIQ to Standardize PRO Collection, Drive Quality Across the Practice

Physician-led practice to leverage the platform for value-based care and research initiatives

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (CAO), one of the nation's largest providers of orthopaedic and musculoskeletal care, today announced it has selected the PatientIQ platform to automate the collection and analysis of patient outcomes data and enhance quality across the practice. The cloud-based platform will serve as CAO's backbone technology for patient-reported outcomes, value-based care, and research-based initiatives.

The selection of the PatientIQ platform follows a comprehensive search for a technology partner that could demonstrate expertise within orthopaedic care delivery and an unparalleled ability to derive actionable insights from outcomes data at scale. PatientIQ will integrate directly with CAO's electronic health record to standardize patient-reported outcomes collection for its major orthopaedic interventions and, in doing so, enable CAO to standardize quality measurement across providers and locations.

"At the core of The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics is our absolute belief in providing the best patient experience, and gaining comprehensive, actionable patient outcomes data is essential to that mission," said Richard Robinson, Chief Executive Officer, The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics. "With its overwhelming adoption within orthopedics, PatientIQ was the right partner to ensure we always provide the best care to the communities we serve."

CAO has prioritized personalized service and superior care for patients across Virginia, the District of Columbia, and Maryland since its founding in 2013. More recently, CAO has emerged as a leader in value-based care delivery, prioritizing high-quality care at the lowest cost. As such, CAO will also leverage the PatientIQ platform for patient care management within its value-based care programs.

"Part of leading with value is being able to manage patient care and assess outcomes in real-time," said Kendra Roark, RN, BSN, Sr. Director Patient Care Navigation, The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics. "The PatientIQ platform will empower us with the technology necessary to do so effectively."

CAO also plans for PatientIQ to serve as the core tool for its research foundation, providing physicians with easy access to robust data sets and advanced analytics that will drive clinical discovery.

"It's always exciting to work with like-minded organizations who believe in the power of patient outcomes data to advance clinical care," said Matthew Gitelis, Chief Executive Officer, PatientIQ. "We look forward to furthering CAO's ability to comprehensively assess and improve quality across the practice."

For more information about The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, please visit www.cfaortho.com or contact us at [email protected]. For more about PatientIQ, visit www.patientiq.io.

ABOUT THE CENTERS FOR ADVANCED ORTHOPAEDICS

The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (CAO) is one of the largest providers of orthopaedic care in the country. The organization was formed in 2013 to provide patients with the same personalized service and superior care they have come to expect from a private practice, while benefitting from the efficiencies, resources, accessibility, and broader insurance options of one of the country's largest orthopaedic networks. CAO is evolving to offer patients the full spectrum of musculoskeletal care. Through empowering the private practice model, CAO delivers the most efficient, compassionate, and highest-quality care to the communities it serves. For more information, please visit CFAOrtho.com.

ABOUT PATIENTIQ

PatientIQ is the healthcare technology partner for deriving actionable insights from patient outcomes data. The PatientIQ platform is a cloud-based solution that empowers hospitals, health systems, private practices, and industry partners to systemically collect, measure and analyze patient-reported outcomes data to improve clinical and operational performance. With the single, EHR-integrated platform, leveraging a proprietary analytics engine, healthcare organizations are empowered to continuously capture patient progress and derive intelligent insights that enable better care - without increased administrative burden. In addition to outcomes analysis, the platform facilitates collaboration, bringing together data-driven clinicians from across the country to accelerate research, participate in registries, and push medicine forward. PatientIQ has demonstrated years of experience and a superior ability to transform patient outcomes into actionable intelligence. For more, visit www.patientiq.io.

Media Contacts:



For The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics

Jaime Gialloreto

[email protected]

For PatientIQ:

Michael Casey

[email protected]

SOURCE The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics