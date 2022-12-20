The Central and Eastern European Forum 2023

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Euromoney has been the world's leading organiser of high-level financial and investment conferences since the late 1970s. The highest profile delegates meet the highest profile speakers at Euromoney events and offer business leaders and decision-makers the opportunity to exchange ideas, develop new contacts and participate in informed, impartial, and leading-edge discussions.

The Central and Eastern European Forum, organised by Euromoney, is the leading event in the CEE region covering capital markets and key macroeconomic trends across the region. The Central and Eastern Europe Forum 2023 will go ahead in Vienna on 10-11 January 2023.

For 28 years, the CEE Forum has brought together issuers, investors, intermediaries, and policymakers from Central and Eastern Europe to network and gain valuable insights into the direction for region and its financial markets for the year ahead.

The Forum will once again convene the highest level of speakers from financial and governmental institutions from across CEE and beyond. Keynote speakers at January's event will include Jürgen Rigterink, First Vice President at the EBRD; the IFC's Alfonso Garcia Mora, Regional Vice President for Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean; Finance Ministries from Albania, Georgia, North Macedonia, Romania, Slovenia and Hungary; as well as central bank Governors from Austria, Albania, Croatia, Georgia, Hungary and North Macedonia, will also address the Forum over the course of the two day event.

Alongside the main CEE Forum, there are also two associated events taking place: The Capital Markets Development Briefing on 9 January 2023 and The CEE Covered Bond Briefing on 11 January 2023.

The Capital Markets Development Briefing will shed light on key issues, fundamental questions, and necessary debates around establishing and developing efficient local capital markets in Southern and Eastern Europe. It is a 'must attend' for law firms, investment banks, rating agencies, stock exchanges and any financial services companies interested in countries with evolving capital markets in the region.

The CEE Covered Bond Briefing, hosted in partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Covered Bond Council (ECBC), will again be held in an interactive, roundtable format, is designed to provide participants with timely updates on the latest developments in the covered bond market in CEE, as well as to enable productive debate and practical conversations between the leading stakeholders in the CEE covered bond community.

SOURCE Euromoney Institutional Investor