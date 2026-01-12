VERONA, Italy, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian Wine Academy will host for the second time the prestigious Comité Champagne 'Champagne Specialist' Course in February. There will be two editions of the course during the same week, one taught in English and one taught in Italian by certified Educators. Professionals, journalists, educators, and wine students will have the opportunity to taste the wines and learn about the historic and fabled region of the world's most renowned sparkling fine wine, Champagne.

The Champagne Specialist Course is back in Verona in February 2026 with editions both in English and in Italian

Italian Wine Academy is hosting for the second time the Comité Champagne 'Champagne Specialist' Course in February 2026 at its headquarters in Verona. The dates for the 2026 edition have been announced and the course will be taught in English on the 8-9 of February, and in Italian on the 13-14.

Following the success of the inaugural edition held in November 2025, the Italian Wine Academy reaffirms its role as a leading school for advanced wine education in Italy hosting once again the Champagne Specialist Course in Verona.

The course is created and certified by the Comité Champagne and it is designed for professionals and students in the wine and food sectors, such as oenologists, sommeliers, wine educators, restaurateurs, industry entrepreneurs, journalists, importers, hospitality professionals, and those in the luxury industry who wish to deepen their knowledge of Champagne.

The course offers the participants the ability to interpret Champagne labels, evaluate and describe Champagne wines and their production areas, understand correct storage and service practices, recommend Champagnes to customer expectations, and create effective food and Champagne pairings. The course also provides valuable insight into how to communicate, promote, select, and sell Champagne.

The course consists of 14 hours of in-person class, divided into four sessions and accompanied by guided tastings of 12 Champagnes and two more during the exam. Each session will include both frontal lectures and interactive workshops, which offers a balanced and practical approach to Champagne education.

The exam includes two blind tastings, 30 multiple choice questions, and two short answer questions.

Prerequisites for participation include completion of the Comité Champagne's online Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 courses, which are free and can be completed independently. Candidates are also expected to have a solid foundational knowledge of wine and tasting techniques; a WSET Level 2 or Level 3 certification, or an equivalent qualification, is highly recommended.

For more information about the course and how to apply, please visit our website at https://italianwineacademy.org/

The Italian Wine Academy is situated in Verona, with satellites sites at other key locations across Italy. Our philosophy is to reveal the global wine sector in an effective and inclusive way. Our students include professionals from the wine trade, hospitality, media, and passionate wine lovers of all experience levels.

Our English and Italian mother-tongue Educators are experienced professionals with many years of teaching and working in wine. We encourage students to engage with us in a setting that is welcoming, free from intimidation, and 100% focused on providing the best academic materials to ensure comfort, excitement, and success. Our high pass rates reflect dedication to teaching and serious education in a positive, supportive, and welcoming environment.

