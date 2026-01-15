The Change Companies and ViaPath collaborate to provide evidence-based, self-directed programs to incarcerated individuals across the country

CARSON CITY, Nev., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership between The Change Companies and ViaPath Technologies is transforming how incarcerated individuals access education and personal development. Through this collaboration, The Change Companies' Atlas platform — built on an evidence-based methodology called Interactive Journaling® — is now available directly on ViaPath's secure tablets used in correctional facilities nationwide.

For correctional agencies struggling with staff shortages, rising caseloads, and the need to deliver consistent, high-quality programming, this partnership provides a scalable solution. By delivering evidence-based behavioral health, reentry preparation, and life skills programming digitally, facilities can reduce the burden on staff while ensuring participants engage in meaningful, prosocial activities.

"By making Atlas available directly on ViaPath tablets, we're giving incarcerated individuals 24/7 access to tools that promote reflection, skill-building, and preparation for reentry," said Nico Gimenez, co-CEO of The Change Companies. "We're proud to be entering a partnership that can create not only safer, more prosocial facilities, but also healthier communities where returned citizens have the skills they need to be successful on the outside."

ViaPath Technologies, a national leader in correctional technology, provides tablets to nearly 2,000 facilities. Their devices give incarcerated individuals access to secure communication with loved ones, educational programming, vocational training, and more. The integration of Atlas enables facilities to expand access to evidence-based recidivism reduction programs without requiring additional staff time or costly implementation processes.

A recent 30-day pilot of Atlas in a self-directed, tablet-based format for incarcerated adults demonstrated the potential impact of this integration. More than 1,500 learners engaged with the program across four facilities. Survey results showed that 100% of participants reported finding the curricula helpful, and 83% stated that it supported progress toward their treatment goals.

"At ViaPath Technologies, our mission has always been to empower incarcerated individuals with meaningful tools for rehabilitation and successful reentry," said Deb Alderson, CEO of ViaPath Technologies. "By bringing The Change Companies' Atlas platform to our secure tablets, we're expanding access to evidence-based programming that makes a real difference — not just for facility safety and efficiency, but for the long-term success of the individuals we serve. We're proud to partner with The Change Companies to help create brighter futures for returning citizens and safer communities for all."

Atlas offers a wide range of curricula, including anger management, reentry preparation, substance use intervention, parenting, financial literacy, and career exploration. Participants work through structured writing exercises designed to build self-awareness and strengthen decision-making, supported by audio and video resources that deepen engagement.

Correctional leaders point to digital delivery as more than just a convenience. When incarcerated individuals have access to prosocial, evidence-based programming at their fingertips, it reduces idle time, supports behavioral management, and promotes safer, more positive environments. These outcomes extend beyond prison walls, helping to prepare individuals for successful reentry and contributing to safer communities.

Facilities currently using ViaPath tablets can activate Atlas immediately, opening new opportunities for their populations without adding strain on staff.

For more information about The Change Companies and its work supporting exceptional treatment and reentry outcomes for justice-involved individuals, visit www.changecompanies.net .

About The Change Companies

The Change Companies is the developer of Interactive Journaling®, an evidence-based practice recognized by SAMHSA. For over 35 years, The Change Companies has supported behavior change across addiction treatment, corrections, behavioral health, and community settings. Atlas, its digital behavioral health platform, expands access to these resources, offering individualized and engaging programming to justice-involved and treatment populations nationwide.

About ViaPath Technologies

ViaPath Technologies provides advanced communications, technology, and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, offer educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for current and formerly incarcerated individuals. It is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, and has employees throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.viapath.com .

