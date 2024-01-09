The Channel Company Announces New CEO Matt Yorke

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Channel Company, a global provider of news, insights, strategy, events and marketing services for the information technology industry, announces Matt Yorke as its new Chief Executive Officer. Yorke succeeds Robert Gray, board member of The Channel Company, who led the Company on an interim basis.

Matt Yorke, CEO The Channel Company

Yorke joins The Channel Company from Foundry (an IDG Inc. company), where he served as its first Global Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for all lines of revenue across media, data, events, SaaS and the development of a performance marketing organization. At Foundry, Yorke oversaw significant growth, including four acquisitions, and transformed the company from a legacy media network to an integrated marketing technology and data provider.

Prior to Foundry, Yorke led digital product development, digital transformation and M&A initiatives as Chief Digital Officer of Northstar Travel Group. Previously, he served as Chief Marketing Officer at Arizent, Chief Development Officer at OMD and held various other senior leadership roles at IDG earlier in his career.

With decades of experience working at the intersection of media, marketing and technology, Yorke is a recognized industry leader and innovator. His honors include Foundry's highest award for Outstanding Business Performance in 2021, Folio Industry Pioneer 2017, The Folio: 40 as a C-Level Visionary in 2011, BtoB's Media Business Executive Innovator in 2010, and Min's Social Media Superstar Award, 2009.

"We are thrilled to get the opportunity to work with Matt again and welcome him as the new CEO of The Channel Company," said Anup Bagaria, Co-Managing Partner and Michael Struble, Senior Partner at EagleTree Capital, The Channel Company's primary investor. "We believe Matt's past experience and expertise in the IT space as well as his customer-centric approach will undoubtedly bolster The Channel Company's leadership position."

"It has been a privilege to lead The Channel Company during this transitional period," Robert Gray, EagleTree Operating Partner added. "I'm impressed by the team's dedication to serving the IT Channel with marketing, agency and consulting services, together with high quality editorial content, all focused on the unique needs of technology providers and their channel partners. With Matt now at the helm, I believe the Company will be able to deliver fully on the promise of one global TCC through its focus on outcome driven solutions and outstanding client experience."

"I am honored to join The Channel Company as CEO at this critical juncture in the company's growth story," Yorke said. "The technology industry is expected to undergo major changes over the next ten years, driven by the increasing use of artificial intelligence, the continued shift to cloud infrastructure, and an evolving cybersecurity landscape. Marketing efforts will need to adapt to these changes. The Channel Company's leading media brands, events, marketing and consulting services will play a crucial role for our partners, clients and the IT channel as a whole. I look forward to working with The Channel Company team to generate meaningful content and insights for our IT channel audience and deliver valuable services for our customers."

About The Channel Company:

Headquartered in Westborough, MA, The Channel Company has been servicing the technology channel community for over 40 years. From CRN, the #1 source of technology news, insights, and analysis for the IT channel, to industry-leading events that connect clients to customers, to powerful research, consulting and engaging education to accelerate growth, to transformative marketing services to maximize investment, The Channel Company provides a full suite of outcome-driven services focused on addressing the channel's unique needs worldwide. The Channel Company is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. www.thechannelcompany.com

About EagleTree Capital:

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm, with over $5.6 billion of assets under management, that has completed over 40 private equity investments and over 95 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: media and business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

Media contact: Corporate Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE The Channel Company